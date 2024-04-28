2024 LIV Golf Adelaide Prize Money Payout: How much did each golfer win?

Brendan Steele won his first LIV Golf event this season at Adelaide. He shot 18 under par and staved off a comeback attempt by Louis Oosthuizen, who shot three strokes better than Steele in the final round. Steele did just enough to secure a victory and a nice paycheck, but so did plenty of other non-winning golfers this weekend. Here's what the official payouts looked like.

Full payouts for LIV Golf Adelaide

There are no cuts at any LIV Golf tournaments. As a result, even the last-place finisher, which in this case was Anthony Kim, made a decent paycheck for his outing. Here's how everyone made out after Adelaide:

WIN: Brendan Steele, -18/198, $4 million

2: Louis Oosthuizen, -17/199, $2.25 million

T-3: Charl Schwartzel, -16/200, $920,000

T-3: Jon Rahm, -16/200, $920,000

T-3: Andy Ogletree, -16/200, $920,000

T-3: Joaquin Niemann, -16/200, $920,000

T-3: Dean Burmester, -16/200, $920,000

8: Mito Pereira, -15/201, $525,000

T-9: Abraham Ancr, -14/202, $385,500

T-9: Brooks Koepka, -14/202, $385,500

T-9: Matt Jones, -14/202, $385,500

T-9: Jinichiro Kozuma, -14/202, $385,500

T-9: Danny Lee, -14/202, $385,500

T-14: Martin Kaymer, -13/203, $275,000

T-14: Marc Leishman, -13/203, $275,000

T-14: Lucas Herbert, -13/203, $275,000

T-14: Thomas Pieters, -13/203, $275,000

T-14: Anirban Lahiri, -13/203, $275,000

T-14: Tyrrell Hatton, -13/203, $275,000

T-14: Cameron Smith, -13/203, $275,000

21: Cameron Tringale, -12/204, $230,000

T-22: Caleb Surratt, -11/205, $206,250

T-22: Richard Bland, -11/2205, $206,250

T-22: Patrick Reed, -11/2205, $206,250

T-22: Carlos Ortiz, -11/2205, $206,250

T-26: Adrian Meronk, -10/206, $180,000

T-26: Matthew Wolff, -10/206, $180,000

T-26: Bryson DeChambeau, -10/206, $180,000

T-26: Talor Gooch, -10/206, $180,000

T-26: Charles Howell III, -10/206, 206, $180,000

T-31: Paul Casey, -9/207, $160,000

T-31: Pat Perez, -9/207, $160,000

T-31: Dustin Johnson, -9/207, $160,000

T-34: Kevin Na, -8/208, $146,250

T-34: Lee Westwood, -8/208, $146,250

T-34: Peter Uihlein, -8/208, $146,250

T-34: Bubba Watson, -8/208, $146,250

T-38: Sebastian Munoz, -7/209, $138,750

T-38: Phil Mickelson, -7/209, $138,750

T-40: Sergio Garcia, -6/210, $130,500

T-40: Branden Grace, -6/210, $130,500

T-40: David Puig, -6/210, $130,500

T-40: Kalle Samooja, -6/210, $130,500

T-40: Sam Horsfield, -6/210, $130,500

45: Eugenio Chacarra, -5/211, $125,000

T-46: Graeme McDowell, -4/212, $123,750

T-46: Scott Vincent, -4/212, $123,750

48: Harold Varner III, -3/213, $120,000

49: Jason Kokrak, -2/214, $60,000

50: Kieran Vincent, -1/215, $60,000

51: Henrik Stenson, +3/219, $60,000

T-52: Hudson Swafford, +4/220, $50,000

T-52: Ian Poulter, +4/220, $50,000

54: Anthony Kim, +6/222, $50,000

As for the team standings, it was Cameron Smith's Rippers GC that stood at the top (also joined by Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, and Marc Leishman). They earned $3 million for their performance.

Cameron Smith's team won LIV Golf Adelaide

In second place and earning $1.5 million was Stringer GC (led by Oosthuizen, but including Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester). They were followed by HyFlyers GC (Phil Mickelson, Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, and winner Brendan Steele) earning $500,000.

Several golfers, like Jon Rahm, were looking for their first LIV win but came up just short. Nevertheless, they still came away with a lot of money. These golfers will continue their season in Singapore next weekend as LIV Golf continues its worldwide schedule.