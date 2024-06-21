2024 LIV Golf Nashville payout: Exploring the prize money, winner’s payout and more

The 2024 LIV Golf Nashville is the next big event every golf fan is talking about after the conclusion of the 2024 US Open. After all, the event which will be held in Tennessee is set to feature big-name players like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm to name a few.

While the event will take place from June 21-23 at The Grove in Nashville, there are many questions about the payout. To answer the same, LIV Golf Nashville has a total prize pool of $25 million.

The winner of this event will receive a staggering $4 million. Golfers finishing second and third place will receive $2,250,000 and $1,500,000, respectively, while a fourth-place finish awards a total cash prize of $1,000,000.

Apart from the individual payout, the team that wins at the 2024 LIV Golf Nashville will receive a cash prize of $3 million. The second-placed team will receive $1.5 million, whereas the third-placed team will receive $500,000.

A complete breakdown of the payout at LIV Golf Nashville

While players who finish between first and fourth at LIV Golf Nashville will all receive seven figures, the event will also pay a handsome sum to those who finish in other positions. From 5th place to 48th place, the event in Nashville will pay out six-figure prize money to the athletes.

The golfers who finish between 49th and 54th will receive a five-figure payout.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the payout at the upcoming LIV Golf Nashville:

1st | $4,000,000

2nd | $2,250,000

3rd | $1,500,000

4th | $1,000,000

5th | $800,000

6th | $700,000

7th | $600,000

8th | $525,000

9th | $442,500

10th | $405,000

11th | $380,000

12th | $360,000

13th | $340,000

14th | $320,000

15th | $300,000

16th | $285,000

17th | $270,000

18th | $260,000

19th | $250,000

20th | $240,000

21st | $230,000

22nd | $220,000

23rd | $210,000

24th | $200,000

25th | $195,000

26th | $190,000

27th | $185,000

28th | $180,000

29th | $175,000

30th | $170,000

31st | $165,000

32nd | $160,000

33rd | $155,000

34th | $150,000

35th | $148,000

36th | $145,000

37th | $143,000

38th | $140,000

39th | $138,000

40th | $135,000

41st | $133,000

42nd | $130,000

43rd | $128,000

44th | $128,000

45th | $125,000

46th | $125,000

47th | $123,000

48th | $120,000

49th | $60,000

50th | $60,000

51st | $60,000

52nd | $50,000

53rd | $50,000

54th | $50,000

The 2024 LIV Golf in Nashville is the first time the Saudi-backed tour will be in the city. To celebrate the same, some of the finest singers will perform at the event. While Michael Marcagi will perform on Friday, fans will get to see a performance from Dan + Shay on Saturday.