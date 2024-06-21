2024 LIV Golf Nashville payout: Exploring the prize money, winner’s payout and more

The 2024 LIV Golf Nashville is the next big event every golf fan is talking about after the conclusion of the 2024 US Open. After all, the event which will be held in Tennessee is set to feature big-name players like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm to name a few.
While the event will take place from June 21-23 at The Grove in Nashville, there are many questions about the payout. To answer the same, LIV Golf Nashville has a total prize pool of $25 million.
The winner of this event will receive a staggering $4 million. Golfers finishing second and third place will receive $2,250,000 and $1,500,000, respectively, while a fourth-place finish awards a total cash prize of $1,000,000.
Apart from the individual payout, the team that wins at the 2024 LIV Golf Nashville will receive a cash prize of $3 million. The second-placed team will receive $1.5 million, whereas the third-placed team will receive $500,000.
A complete breakdown of the payout at LIV Golf Nashville
While players who finish between first and fourth at LIV Golf Nashville will all receive seven figures, the event will also pay a handsome sum to those who finish in other positions. From 5th place to 48th place, the event in Nashville will pay out six-figure prize money to the athletes.
The golfers who finish between 49th and 54th will receive a five-figure payout.
Here is a detailed breakdown of the payout at the upcoming LIV Golf Nashville:
- 1st | $4,000,000
- 2nd | $2,250,000
- 3rd | $1,500,000
- 4th | $1,000,000
- 5th | $800,000
- 6th | $700,000
- 7th | $600,000
- 8th | $525,000
- 9th | $442,500
- 10th | $405,000
- 11th | $380,000
- 12th | $360,000
- 13th | $340,000
- 14th | $320,000
- 15th | $300,000
- 16th | $285,000
- 17th | $270,000
- 18th | $260,000
- 19th | $250,000
- 20th | $240,000
- 21st | $230,000
- 22nd | $220,000
- 23rd | $210,000
- 24th | $200,000
- 25th | $195,000
- 26th | $190,000
- 27th | $185,000
- 28th | $180,000
- 29th | $175,000
- 30th | $170,000
- 31st | $165,000
- 32nd | $160,000
- 33rd | $155,000
- 34th | $150,000
- 35th | $148,000
- 36th | $145,000
- 37th | $143,000
- 38th | $140,000
- 39th | $138,000
- 40th | $135,000
- 41st | $133,000
- 42nd | $130,000
- 43rd | $128,000
- 44th | $128,000
- 45th | $125,000
- 46th | $125,000
- 47th | $123,000
- 48th | $120,000
- 49th | $60,000
- 50th | $60,000
- 51st | $60,000
- 52nd | $50,000
- 53rd | $50,000
- 54th | $50,000
The 2024 LIV Golf in Nashville is the first time the Saudi-backed tour will be in the city. To celebrate the same, some of the finest singers will perform at the event. While Michael Marcagi will perform on Friday, fans will get to see a performance from Dan + Shay on Saturday.