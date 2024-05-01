2024 LIV Golf Singapore: How to watch, streaming and more

The LIV Golf will head to Singapore this week for the second edition of the LIV Golf Singapore which will tee off on Friday, May 3, at The Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) on Sentosa Island.
LIV Golf Singapore will be telecast on the CW Network. However, the first round can be watched exclusively on the CW app. The final two rounds will be available for the TV broadcast.
Here's the TV schedule for the event:
Friday, May 3
Round 1: CW App
- 9:15 pm ET shotgun start
Saturday, May 4
Round 2: CW
- 9:15 pm ET shotgun start
Sunday, May 5
Round 3: CW
- 9:05 pm ET shotgun start
Streaming and Radio
Fans can also enjoy the LIV Golf Singapore online on the CW app on all three days. Fans outside the US can enjoy streaming the tournament on the LIV Golf Plus, the official app of LIV Golf available on both Android and iOS.
Unfortunately, there is no radio broadcast available for the Saudi-backed circuit events at the moment.
Field
Here's the complete field for the LIV Golf Singapore:
- Brendan Steele
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Charl Schwartzel
- Jon Rahm
- Andy Ogletree
- Joaquín Niemann
- Dean Burmester
- Mito Pereira
- Abraham Ancer
- Brooks Koepka
- Matt Jones
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Danny Lee
- Martin Kaymer
- Lucas Herbert
- Marc Leishman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Thomas Pieters
- Anirban Lahiri
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Caleb Surratt
- Richard Bland
- Patrick Reed
- Carlos Ortiz
- Adrian Meronk
- Matthew Wolff
- Talor Gooch
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Charles Howell III
- Pat Perez
- Paul Casey
- Dustin Johnson
- Kevin Na
- Lee Westwood
- Bubba Watson
- Peter Uihlein
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Phil Mickelson
- Sergio Garcia
- Branden Grace
- David Puig
- Kalle Samooja
- Sam Horsfield
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Graeme McDowell
- Scott Vincent
- Harold Varner III
- Jason Kokrak
- Kieran Vincent
- Henrik Stenson
- Hudson Swafford
- Ian Poulter
- Anthony Kim
Who is leading at the individual standings ahead of the LIV Golf Singapore? Season standings explored
Here's a look at the individual standings at LIV Golf after six events:
- Joaquin Niemann: 122.40
- Jon Rahm: 90.42
- Dean Burmester: 88.84
- L Oosthuizen: 82.50
- A. Ancer: 64.10
- S Garcia: 62.42
- D Johnson: 55.23
- B DeChambeau: 53.66
- P Casey: 52.83
- T Gooch: 50.80
- C Schwartzel: 44
- C Smith: 43.66
- B Steele: 43.60
- M Wolff: 42
- T Hatton: 38.99
- B Koepka: 35.23
- C Howell III: 34.08
- P Uihlein: 29
- A Meronk: 26.99
- J Kokrak: 25.66