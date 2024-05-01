2024 LIV Golf Singapore: How to watch, streaming and more

The LIV Golf will head to Singapore this week for the second edition of the LIV Golf Singapore which will tee off on Friday, May 3, at The Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) on Sentosa Island.

LIV Golf Singapore will be telecast on the CW Network. However, the first round can be watched exclusively on the CW app. The final two rounds will be available for the TV broadcast.

Here's the TV schedule for the event:

Friday, May 3

Round 1: CW App

9:15 pm ET shotgun start

Saturday, May 4

Round 2: CW

9:15 pm ET shotgun start

Sunday, May 5

Round 3: CW

9:05 pm ET shotgun start

Streaming and Radio

Fans can also enjoy the LIV Golf Singapore online on the CW app on all three days. Fans outside the US can enjoy streaming the tournament on the LIV Golf Plus, the official app of LIV Golf available on both Android and iOS.

Unfortunately, there is no radio broadcast available for the Saudi-backed circuit events at the moment.

Field

Here's the complete field for the LIV Golf Singapore:

Brendan Steele

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Jon Rahm

Andy Ogletree

Joaquín Niemann

Dean Burmester

Mito Pereira

Abraham Ancer

Brooks Koepka

Matt Jones

Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee

Martin Kaymer

Lucas Herbert

Marc Leishman

Tyrrell Hatton

Thomas Pieters

Anirban Lahiri

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Caleb Surratt

Richard Bland

Patrick Reed

Carlos Ortiz

Adrian Meronk

Matthew Wolff

Talor Gooch

Bryson DeChambeau

Charles Howell III

Pat Perez

Paul Casey

Dustin Johnson

Kevin Na

Lee Westwood

Bubba Watson

Peter Uihlein

Sebastián Muñoz

Phil Mickelson

Sergio Garcia

Branden Grace

David Puig

Kalle Samooja

Sam Horsfield

Eugenio Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Scott Vincent

Harold Varner III

Jason Kokrak

Kieran Vincent

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

Anthony Kim

Who is leading at the individual standings ahead of the LIV Golf Singapore? Season standings explored

Here's a look at the individual standings at LIV Golf after six events:

Joaquin Niemann: 122.40 Jon Rahm: 90.42 Dean Burmester: 88.84 L Oosthuizen: 82.50 A. Ancer: 64.10 S Garcia: 62.42 D Johnson: 55.23 B DeChambeau: 53.66 P Casey: 52.83 T Gooch: 50.80 C Schwartzel: 44 C Smith: 43.66 B Steele: 43.60 M Wolff: 42 T Hatton: 38.99 B Koepka: 35.23 C Howell III: 34.08 P Uihlein: 29 A Meronk: 26.99 J Kokrak: 25.66