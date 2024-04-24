2024 LIV Golf winners at Adelaide might face a staggering nearly 50% cut in prize money payouts

The prize purse for LIV Golf Adelaide is pretty substantial, with $25 million total at stake and $4 million for the winner. That $4 million payday is the highest in golf, as no other tournament can pay its winner that much. It's the standard for the top finisher at any LIV event, but it may not be quite that much when it's all said and done this time around.

Australian taxes will reduce that total by a wide margin. There was a 47.5% tax rate on the winnings in 2023, and provided that hasn't changed, there will be once again. Almost 50% of the $4 million winnings will go to taxes, leaving the champion with $2.2 million instead.

Talor Gooch, who won the event last year (LIV's inaugural trip to Australia), revealed what it was like via Golf Digest:

“It was a little bit disheartening seeing 47½ percent because Australian taxes [do] not enter the account. It comes, you know, sometimes it’s like 48 hours, but it’s usually 24 hours after the direct deposit hits," he lamented.

Gooch continued:

"It was a big one this last week, but yeah, it sucked that 47½ percent was withheld for Australian taxes, unfortunately … I am by no means complaining, but the four [million dollars], once you cut it all up, let’s just say that it’s a lot less than four," he stated.

Since the winnings are earned in Australia, the country can tax them regardless of whether the athlete is from there. Only Cameron Smith is actually from the country, but every single winner would be taxed accordingly.

The $2.2 million prize for LIV Golf Adelaide is still more than most tournaments give. With the exception of Major tournaments and Signature Events on the PGA Tour (both of which pay the outright winner $3.6 million), that $2.2 million is more than every other tournament in golf.

The LPGA Tour just had its first Major, the Chevron Championship. For her win, Nelly Korda received $1.2 million, which is still a bit less than the heavily taxed LIV Golf payout for a standard tournament.

Who will win LIV Golf Adelaide?

There are a few very talented players in the LIV Adelaide field, but only one can win (aside from those who win the team challenge as well). Currently, Jon Rahm (+650) is the favorite to win his first title on the new tour.

Jon Rahm is looking for his first ever LIV tournament victory

Just behind him is Joaquin Niemann at +900. Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith are +1,000, followed by:

Tyrrell Hatton, +1,100

Talor Gooch +1,400

Louis Oosthuizen +2,000

Dustin Johnson +2,000

Brooks Koepka +2,200

Abraham Ancer +2,200

Dean Burmester +2,200

Sergio Garcia +2,200

LIV has added plenty of talent in recent years, so this should be a competitive event. As mentioned, Rahm hasn't won yet and is looking for his first title. He is, however, second in total points. Ahead of him is Niemann, who will try to keep Rahm down this weekend.