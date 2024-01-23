2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field and player rankings explored

After a successful Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions outing, the LPGA Tour is back with the 2024 Drive On Championship. The event will take place from Thursday, January 25, to Sunday, January 28, at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida. The event, being played in its originally intended slot, rounds out the early Florida Swing on the LPGA’s 2024 season schedule.

The Drive On Championship will feature a stacked 120-player field. The event’s field will be highlighted by the circuit’s biggest stars including the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Charley Hull, among others. The field will have 28 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for a $1.75 million purse.

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field

World No.1 Lilia Vu will be the highest-ranked player on the LPGA event’s field. World No.2 Ruoning Yin and No.5 Nelly Korda will be other big names to watch this weekend. Interestingly, reigning champion and World No.3 Celine Boutier will also return to defend her title.

Xiyu Lin, Allisen Corpuz, Brooke Henderson, Megan Khang, Amy Yang, Nasa Hataoka, Linn Grant, Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue and Leona Maguire will also compete at the Drive On Championship. Last week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions champion Lydia Ko will be another fan favorite. The Kiwi golfer will be eyeing to make two-in-two at the Florida event.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field:

1 - Lilia Vu

2 - Ruoning Yin

3 - Celine Boutier

5 - Nelly Korda

10 - Xiyu Lin

11 - Allisen Corpuz

12 - Lydia Ko

13 - Brooke Henderson

14 - Megan Khang

16 - Amy Yang

17 - Nasa Hataoka

18 - Linn Grant

22 - Georgia Hall

25 - Ayaka Furue

26 - Leona Maguire

29 - Carlota Ciganda

30 - Hae Ran Ryu

33 - Ally Ewing

35 - Lexi Thompson

36 - Hye Jin Choi

37 - In Gee Chun

39 - Jin Hee Im

42 - Jennifer Kupcho

43 - Chanettee Wannasaen

44 - Mao Saigo

46 - A Lim Kim

47 - Gaby Lopez

48 - Maja Stark

Listed below is the complete field for the Drive On Championship:

Marina Alex

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Laetitia Beck

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Robyn Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Isabella Fierro

Laney Frye

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Sofia Garcia

Kristen Gillman

Linn Grant

Savannah Grewal

Nataliya Guseva

Georgia Hall

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Wei-Ling Hsu

Jin Hee Im

Mone Inami

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Jiwon Jeon

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Minji Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Gurleen Kaur

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Grace Kim

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Auston Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Agathe Laisne

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

So Mi Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Roberta Liti

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Mary Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Malia Nam

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Gabriela Ruffels

Haeran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Sarah Schmelzel

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Yu Jin Sung

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Lexi Thompson

Yani Tseng

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Arpichaya Yubol

Liqi Zeng

More details on the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship, including prize money, will be updated soon.