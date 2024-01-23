2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field and player rankings explored

After a successful Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions outing, the LPGA Tour is back with the 2024 Drive On Championship. The event will take place from Thursday, January 25, to Sunday, January 28, at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida. The event, being played in its originally intended slot, rounds out the early Florida Swing on the LPGA’s 2024 season schedule.
The Drive On Championship will feature a stacked 120-player field. The event’s field will be highlighted by the circuit’s biggest stars including the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Charley Hull, among others. The field will have 28 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for a $1.75 million purse.
2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field
World No.1 Lilia Vu will be the highest-ranked player on the LPGA event’s field. World No.2 Ruoning Yin and No.5 Nelly Korda will be other big names to watch this weekend. Interestingly, reigning champion and World No.3 Celine Boutier will also return to defend her title.
Xiyu Lin, Allisen Corpuz, Brooke Henderson, Megan Khang, Amy Yang, Nasa Hataoka, Linn Grant, Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue and Leona Maguire will also compete at the Drive On Championship. Last week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions champion Lydia Ko will be another fan favorite. The Kiwi golfer will be eyeing to make two-in-two at the Florida event.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field:
- 1 - Lilia Vu
- 2 - Ruoning Yin
- 3 - Celine Boutier
- 5 - Nelly Korda
- 10 - Xiyu Lin
- 11 - Allisen Corpuz
- 12 - Lydia Ko
- 13 - Brooke Henderson
- 14 - Megan Khang
- 16 - Amy Yang
- 17 - Nasa Hataoka
- 18 - Linn Grant
- 22 - Georgia Hall
- 25 - Ayaka Furue
- 26 - Leona Maguire
- 29 - Carlota Ciganda
- 30 - Hae Ran Ryu
- 33 - Ally Ewing
- 35 - Lexi Thompson
- 36 - Hye Jin Choi
- 37 - In Gee Chun
- 39 - Jin Hee Im
- 42 - Jennifer Kupcho
- 43 - Chanettee Wannasaen
- 44 - Mao Saigo
- 46 - A Lim Kim
- 47 - Gaby Lopez
- 48 - Maja Stark
Listed below is the complete field for the Drive On Championship:
- Marina Alex
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Laetitia Beck
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Robyn Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Isabella Fierro
- Laney Frye
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Sofia Garcia
- Kristen Gillman
- Linn Grant
- Savannah Grewal
- Nataliya Guseva
- Georgia Hall
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Jin Hee Im
- Mone Inami
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Jiwon Jeon
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Minji Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Gurleen Kaur
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Grace Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Auston Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Agathe Laisne
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- So Mi Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Roberta Liti
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Mary Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Malia Nam
- Yealimi Noh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Haeran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Yu Jin Sung
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Lexi Thompson
- Yani Tseng
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Liqi Zeng
More details on the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship, including prize money, will be updated soon.