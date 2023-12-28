2024 Masters Championship: Exploring the unofficial field list, qualifiers and more

The first Major championship of the year, the 2024 Masters, is all set to be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course, Georgia. The 2024 Masters will boast a strong field of talented golfers, bringing together the best pros from all over the world.

The coveted green jacket is once again up for grabs, with several strong contenders on the list. The defending champion for the 2024 Masters is Jon Rahm, who recently made the switch and joined the Saudi backed LIV Golf Series. Regardless, Rahm is expected to be present at the Masters because of his past champion status.

There are several criterion that give exemptions to players, including past Masters champions, other Major championship winners and even Amateur Championship winners. Following is the list of criterion that the 2024 Masters has (according to the Masters website):

Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)

US Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after 5 years)

British Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after 5 years)

PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after 5 years)

Winners of The Players Championship (Three years)

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

Current US Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after 1 year) and the runner-up to the current US Amateur Champion

Current British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after 1 year)

Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

Current Latin America Amateur Champion

Current US Mid-Amateur Champion

The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open Championship

The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's British Open Championship

The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

Winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament

The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.

Unofficial field for the 2024 Masters at Augusta National

Following is the unofficial field, segregated according to various criteria, for the 2024 Masters.

Past Masters champions

Fred Couples (1)

Sergio Garcia (1)

Dustin Johnson (1)

Zach Johnson (1)

Bernhard Langer (1)

Sandy Lyle (1)

Scottie Scheffler (1, 5, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18)

Charl Schwartzel (1, 12)

Adam Scott (1, 17, 18)

Vijay Singh (1)

Jordan Spieth (1, 12, 17, 18)

Bubba Watson (1)

Mike Weir (1)

Danny Willett (1)

Tiger Woods (1)

Hideki Matsuyama (1, 18)

Larry Mize (1)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1)

Phil Mickelson (1, 12)

Jon Rahm (1, 14, 17, 18)

Patrick Reed (1, 12)

British Open Champions from 2019-2023

Brian Harman (3, 17, 18)

Cam Smith (3, 5, 13, 18)

Collin Morikawa (3, 12, 16, 17, 18)

Shane Lowry (3, 12, 18)

US Open Champions from 2019-2023

Wyndham Clark (2, 16, 17, 18)

Bryson DeChambeau (2, 15)

Matt Fitzpatrick (2, 12, 16, 17, 18)

Gary Woodland (2)

PGA Championship Champions from 2019-2023

Brooks Koepka (4, 12, 18)

Justin Thomas (4, 12, 17, 18)

2023 U.S. Amateur Champion and Runner Up

Nick Dunlap (7-A)

Neal Shipley (7-B)

2023 British Amateur Champion

Christo Lamprecht

2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Jasper Stubbs (9)

2023 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Stewart Hagestad (11)

Top 12 players from the 2023 Masters (including ties)

Russell Henley (12, 17, 18)

Cameron Young (12, 18)

Viktor Hovland (12, 15, 16, 17, 18)

Sahith Theegala (12, 16, 18)

Xander Schauffele (12, 17, 18)

Top 4 players from the 2023 British Open (including ties)

Sepp Straka (14, 17, 18)

Jason Day (14, 16, 17, 18)

Tom Kim (14, 17, 18)

Top 4 players from the 2023 US Open (including ties)

Top 4 players from the 2023 PGA Championship (including ties)

Kurt Kitayama (15, 18)

Cam Davis (15, 18)

Winners of all PGA Tour events that contribute toward the Tour Championship points

Tony Finau (16, 17, 18)

Emiliano Grillo (16, 17, 18)

Nick Taylor (16, 17)

Keegan Bradley (16, 17, 18)

Rickie Fowler (16, 17, 18)

Sepp Straka (16, 17, 18)

Lee Hodges (16)

Lucas Glover (16, 17, 18)

Luke List (16)

Erik Van Rooyen (16)

Ludvig Aberg (16, 18)

Golfers who qualified for the 2023 Tour Championship

Patrick Cantlay (17, 18)

Tommy Fleetwood (17, 18)

Adam Schenk (17, 18)

Sam Burns (17, 18)

Max Homa (17, 18)

Tyrrell Hatton (17, 18)

Si Woo Kim (17, 18)

Sungjae Im (17, 18)

Corey Conners (17, 18))

Taylor Moore (17)

Top 50 golfers on the OWGR

Ryan Fox (18)

Min Woo Lee (18)

Denny McCarthy (18)

Justin Rose (18)

Will Zalatoris (18)

Harris English (18)

Eric Cole (18)

J.T. Poston (18)

Adrian Meronk (18)

Adam Hadwin (18)

Nicolai Hojgaard (18)

There will also be the addition of those golfers that sit in the top 50 one week ahead of the 2024 Masters, along with other qualifying tournaments for golfers to ensure that they are a part of the 2024 Masters field.