2024 Masters interview schedule revealed 

Less than a week until the Masters Tournament tees off, and all eyes are on the golf world. Organizers have unveiled event details, including the press conference schedule, which was announced on Friday, April 5.

In the days leading up to the start of the tournament, 15 press conferences will be held. The four Major champions from last season will attend (including the defending champion of The Masters). The lineup will also include the 2023 FedEx Cup champion, alongside several former Masters champions.

Pre-Masters press conferences will begin on Monday, April 8, at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Reigning Open Championship champion Brian Harman and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will be present, among others.

Monday, April 8:

2:00 p.m. Brian Harman

2:30 p.m. Jasper Stubbs & Santiago de la Fuente

3:00 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama

3:30 p.m. Xander Schauffele.

Tuesday's press conferences will begin at 09:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). It will be the day with the busiest agenda as defending champion Jon Rahm, five-time Masters champion and 15-time major champion, Tiger Woods, and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be present.

Tuesday, April 9:

9:30 am, Viktor Hovland

10:00 a.m. Jon Rahm

11:00 a.m. Tiger Woods

12:30 p.m. Rory Mellroy

00 pm. Ludvig Aberg

30 p.m. Wyndham Clark

2:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth

3:00 p.m. Scottie Scheffler

3:30 p.m. Brooks Koepka.

On Wednesday, April 10, the press will be reserved exclusively for Fred S. Riley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the event. It will begin at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Only one press conference is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, featuring Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson. This will take place immediately following the Honorary Starters Ceremony.

The rest of the meetings with the press will take place as the events of the tournament demand.

Phil Mickelson has reportedly refused to take part in pre-Masters press conferences since the previous edition

As the pre-event press conference schedule was unveiled, many fans took notice that Phil Mickelson would not be among the former champions being interviewed. Mickelson, who has won the event three times, remains one of the most renowned and storied players still active in golf.

However, the Flushing It podcast, recognized for its continuous coverage of LIV Golf events, stated on its X (formerly Twitter) account that Mickelson's absence wasn't due to him not being invited.

According to Flushing It, Mickelson has declined to participate in these press conferences since the previous edition of the event.

The event will be played at its historic home of Augusta National Golf Club, April 11-14. So far, there are 88 players in the field, with an additional spot for the winner of the Valero Texas Open, if not otherwise exempt.