2024 Masters job openings at Augusta National: Positions vacant, how to apply and more

The Augusta National's officials are hiring employees for the 2024 Masters. The application process started last Monday, September 12, and will run for three months. Interested candidates can apply until December 4, 2023.

In order to fill positions in hospitality, concessions, and merchandise operations, the officials are hiring thousands of people. They are hiring workers for the Masters, Drive Pitch and Putt National Finals, and Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Local candidates can attend the Masters Job Expos in Augusta and learn more about the openings on September 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET at the Legend Club and on October 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET at the Hub for Community Innovation.

Here are the openings at Augusta National:

Concessions team

Barista

Beverage Attendant

Culinary Runner

Driver

Forklift Driver

Cashier

Hot Sandwich Maker

Line Cook

Material Handler

Overnight Sandwich Prep

Stand Attendant

Hospitality

Barback

Bartender

Beverage Attendant

Busser

Food Runner

Housekeeping Attendant

Line Cook

Receiving And Issuing Stock

Restroom Attendant

Server

Steward

Merchandise

Cashier

Cashier Assistant

Greeter

Merchandise Stocker

Operations

Sales Attendant

How to apply for the 2024 Masters jobs at Augusta National?

Interested candidates can apply for the job at Augusta National from the official website, jobs.masters.com. Candidates can select the 'apply' button under the job description and apply for the position they find suitable.

After you apply for the position, the application form is reviewed and the selected application will be moved forward. The selected candidates will receive an email for a virtual online interview through HireVue. After answering the required questions, candidates whose applications will move forward will receive an invitation to a video-based interview.

It is important to note that candidates are only allowed to apply for one position. If people apply for more than one position, the first one remains active while all the others will be closed.

Applicants must be above the age of 16 on or before March 27, 2024, to apply for jobs at the Augusta National. Depending upon the position, employees will be needed to work 10-14 hours each day.

All the tournament employees will be provided with uniform onboarding and will also be needed to take the night shift. The overnight shift is from 7 pm to 9 pm ET and will require a long period of standing, bending, walking and lifting. The compensation varies from position to position.