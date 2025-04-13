2024 Masters runner-up gets honest about Rory McIlroy - "It's hard to catch him"

Ludvig Åberg, who was runner-up at the Masters in 2024, opened up about Rory McIlroy's performance at this week's Major. The Northern Irish golfer took the lead at the Augusta National event after three rounds and is in contention to lift the trophy on Sunday, April 13.

Meanwhile, Ludvig Åberg also had a good start at the Major, and after three rounds he settled in a tie for fourth place. In the press conference of the 2025 Masters, Åberg was asked about McIlroy's game, and in response, the Swedish golfer said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was great. He played very, very good. I've said it before, I think when he plays his best golf, it's hard to catch him. I don't think there's a lot of guys in this world that can catch him when he plays at his best. We all saw it. Whenever he gets into the mode of playing really well, he's a really good golf player."

Rory McIlroy carded 66 on Saturday and jumped from third position to first on the leaderboard ahead of the finale. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau settled in solo second place, just two strokes behind McIlroy at 10-under followed by Corey Conners in third place.

Rory McIlroy has been having a great season on the PGA Tour in 2025, and this week he is in contention to win another event. He started the campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a victory and then won The Players Championship last month. In his last outing at the Texas Children's Houston Open, he settled in a tie for fifth place.

Rory McIlroy talks about his performance at The Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn

McIlroy had started the Masters with the opening round of 72. He then played 66 in the second round and then the third round of 66 to settle with a total of 12-under. In the press conference, the four-time Major winner talked about his performance saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It was a dream start to get off to the start that I did. Hit two perfect shots on 1 and converted. Felt like I hit sort of three perfect shots on 2. Three perfect shots on 3."

"It was such a great way to start, and you know, just to come out of the blocks like that, I think, as well, from finishing yesterday afternoon to teeing off today, it's quite a long time.," he added.

The final round of the Masters will take place on Sunday, April 13 at the Augusta National Golf Course. The players will tee off at 9:40 am ET while Rory McIlroy will start his game at 2:30 pm ET in a group with DeChambeau.

