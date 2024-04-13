2024 Masters Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored 

The third round of The Masters 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, with Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama taking the first shot of the day.

The tournament featured a full-size field and concluded with two rounds on Friday, April 12, at the Augusta National Golf Course. Only players who finished above the cut-line of +6 will tee off for the third round on Saturday. The game will commence at 9:35 a.m. ET for the third round.

Following the two rounds of the tournament, Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau, and Scottie Scheffler took the lead with a score of under par 6. Nicolai Hojgaard secured fourth place, just two strokes behind the leaders.

Golfers will tee off for the third round on Saturday, with players at the bottom of the leaderboard taking the day's first shot, while leaders will start last. Homa will pair up with DeChambeau on Saturday to tee off at 2:45 p.m. ET, while Scottie Scheffler and Nicolai Hojgaard will start their game at 2:35 p.m. ET.

2024 Masters Saturday round 3 tee times

Here are the painting and tee times of the 2024 Masters Saturday round 3 (all times in ET):

9:35 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

9:45 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Russell Henley

9:55 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Luke List

10:05 a.m. — Tom Kim, Jake Knapp

10:15 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

10:25 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray

10:35 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Tony Finau

10:45 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley

10:55 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas

11:05 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

11:25 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson

11:35 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Jason Day

11:45 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh

11:55 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris

12:05 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry

12:15 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a)

12:25 p.m. — Corey Conners, Harris English

12:35 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore

12:45 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton

12:55 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole

1:15 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:25 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover

1:35 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed

1:45 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

1:55 p.m. — Danny Willett, Ryan Fox

2:05 p.m. — Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

2:15 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

2:25 p.m. — Cameron Davis, Collin Morikawa

2:35 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard

2:45 p.m. — Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau

The final of the event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 14.