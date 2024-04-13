2024 Masters Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored 

The third round of The Masters 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, with Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama taking the first shot of the day.
The tournament featured a full-size field and concluded with two rounds on Friday, April 12, at the Augusta National Golf Course. Only players who finished above the cut-line of +6 will tee off for the third round on Saturday. The game will commence at 9:35 a.m. ET for the third round.
Following the two rounds of the tournament, Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau, and Scottie Scheffler took the lead with a score of under par 6. Nicolai Hojgaard secured fourth place, just two strokes behind the leaders.
Golfers will tee off for the third round on Saturday, with players at the bottom of the leaderboard taking the day's first shot, while leaders will start last. Homa will pair up with DeChambeau on Saturday to tee off at 2:45 p.m. ET, while Scottie Scheffler and Nicolai Hojgaard will start their game at 2:35 p.m. ET.
2024 Masters Saturday round 3 tee times
Here are the painting and tee times of the 2024 Masters Saturday round 3 (all times in ET):
- 9:35 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:45 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Russell Henley
- 9:55 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Luke List
- 10:05 a.m. — Tom Kim, Jake Knapp
- 10:15 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
- 10:25 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray
- 10:35 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Tony Finau
- 10:45 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley
- 10:55 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas
- 11:05 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 11:25 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson
- 11:35 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Jason Day
- 11:45 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh
- 11:55 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
- 12:05 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry
- 12:15 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a)
- 12:25 p.m. — Corey Conners, Harris English
- 12:35 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore
- 12:45 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:55 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole
- 1:15 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:25 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover
- 1:35 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed
- 1:45 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
- 1:55 p.m. — Danny Willett, Ryan Fox
- 2:05 p.m. — Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:15 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon
- 2:25 p.m. — Cameron Davis, Collin Morikawa
- 2:35 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 2:45 p.m. — Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau
The final of the event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 14.