2024 Masters sensation and amateur golfer Neal Shipley earns last PGA Tour Americas card in qualifiers

The Masters sensation Neal Shipley has earned the card for the PGA Tour Americas. He sealed the last spot after winning a 9-for-1 playoff.

Shipley, who had won the low amateur at the Augusta National, was at T31 after three days at Soboba Springs. However, he carded 4-under 68 on Friday, June 7, to aggregate at 12-under and move to T9 with eight others. He sank seven birdies and three bogeys in his final round.

In the playoffs, Shipley beat David Gazzolo, Jordan Costello, Philip Barbaree Jr., Rayhan John Thomas, Caden Mcmackin, Matthew Sutherland, Charles Reiter, and John DuBois 9-for-1 to qualify for the PGA Tour Americas.

Barend Botha and Charlie Crockett topped the leaderboard at the USA West qualifier at 16-under. Botha fired 6-under 66 in the final round with the help of five birdies and an eagle. Crockett made seven birdies and a double bogey in his 5-under 67 in the Friday round.

The other names who have earned the PGA Tour Americas card are John Marshall Butler, Noah Gillard, Daniel Ochoa, Caleb Ramirez, and Ki Taek Lee (a).

The PGA Tour Americas came into existence earlier this year after replacing and merging the PGA Tour Canada and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. Players competing in this circuit get the chance to make it to the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Q-School's final stage.

Will Neal Shipley compete at the US Open?

Neal Shipley will be competing at the US Open 2024, which commences on June 13 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. This will be his debut at the USGA's premier event and his second start at a major championship.

The 23-year-old amateur golfer earned his spot for the US Open 2024 after finishing as the runner-up at the US Amateur in Cherry Hills Country Club, Denver, last year. Notably, this performance also earned him a berth at the Masters Tournament, where he finished as the low amateur.

Neal Shipley carded rounds of 71, 76, 80, and 73 at Augusta National to finish at 12-over and T53 overall. This earned him the low amateur award for the tournament. The young golfer also got to tee off alongside Tiger Woods in the final round.

It will be interesting to see how Shipley performs at the US Open after gaining confidence from the PGA Tour Americas qualifying just ahead of the tournament.