2024 Masters: Tee times and pairings explored as Tiger Woods takes on Jason Day and Max Homa

The 2024 Masters is set to take place from April 11-14 at the Augusta National Golf Course. This prestigious tournament will bring together top golfers from around the globe to compete in one of the most challenging courses in the world.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Tiger Woods are among the notable players competing on the course this weekend. Scheffler, the World No. 1, is the favorite to win the event, aiming to fend off defending champion Jon Rahm.

Woods, who is making his first appearance since withdrawing from the 2024 Genesis Invitational, will tee it off at 1:24 pm ET alongside Jason Day and Max Homa. The American golfer will aim to complete the Masters this year, having withdrawn from the event last year due to an ankle injury.

Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off at 10:42 am ET, joining Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, both eager for a Major victory. Scheffler, fresh off a victory at the Players Championship, will aim to secure his second Masters win in just three years.

Full tee times and pairings for Round 1 and 2 of 2024 Masters explored ft. Tiger Woods

Following are the full tee times and pairings for Round 1 and 2 of the 2024 Masters:

8:00 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Jake Knapp

8:12 a.m./11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente (Mexico)

8:24 a.m./11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett (England), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Germany)

8:36 a.m./11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht (South Africa)

8:48 a.m./11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Bryson DeChambeau

9:00 a.m./12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Canada), *Jasper Stubbs (Australia)

9:12 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia (Spain), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

9:24 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Korea), Harris English

9:36 a.m./12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Austria), Tony Finau

9:48 a.m./1:00 p.m.: Nick Taylor (Canada), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Russell Henley

10:06 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Australia), Rickie Fowler

10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm (Spain), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m./1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m./2:00 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Norway), Cameron Smith (Australia)

11:06 a.m./8:00 a.m.:Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Poland), Grayson Murray

11:18 a.m./8:12 a.m.:Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Australia)

11:30 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir (Canada), Ryo Hisatsune (Japan), *Neal Shipley

11:42 a.m./8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh (Fiji), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)

11:54 a.m./8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Canada), *Stewart Hagestad

12:12 p.m./9:00 a.m.: Justin Rose (England), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry (Ireland)

12:36 p.m./9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark), Adam Schenk

12:48 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Korea), Kurt Kitayama

1:00 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton (England)

1:12 p.m./10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott (Australia), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m./10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Australia), Max Homa

1:36 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Korea)

1:48 p.m./10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg (Sweden), Sahith Theegala

2:00 p.m./10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (England).

The Masters will boast a prize purse of $20 million. Among other notable group pairings are Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, and Rickie Fowler, as well as Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Nick Dunlap.