2024 Mexico Open: Exploring the projected cut line at Vidanta

The Mexico Open is an event that has a cut, which is not true for everything. A lot of events on the PGA Tour and on other tours don't have cuts. Some events begin with limited fields and just keep everyone through to the end, but the Mexico Open has a major field with a lot of players, but not all of them will be able to play every round.

The cut line varies for every event. It can also vary year after year. Conditions change, as does the performance level of the players competing. At the Mexico Open, there hasn't been a consistent hard cut line the last two years, and it's expected that that will continue in 2024.

In 2022, the cut line was for the top 65 players after 36 holes. That roughly ended up being about +3 at the time. Just ahead of the cut line in that season were Joshua Creel and Brett Dewitt, who shot two over in the final round to finish at +% and +4 respectively. They were the last place finishers.

In 2023, the cut was made after two rounds. When it did, the line was about -3, so the field was playing extremely well. That's where Luke List and Omar Morales were and they were unable to continue into the third and fourth rounds.

That means that the cut line can really be anywhere this year. It will probably be around even based on the last two. With a strong field that did well in 2023, the cut was much lower. It should even out to about +1, even or -1 this year, but it can change. This is not a stated fact and is purely speculative ahead of the event.

It's fluid, so if the field universally struggles, those with potentially bad performances through the first few rounds might not be cut. If the field does very well, some players who've shot well will be removed from the field in spite of that.

Who is going to win the Mexico Open 2024?

There are a lot of good players in the field, but only one can emerge victorious. Here are the top contenders for the 2024 Mexico Open crown via CBS Sports:

Tony Finau +650

Nicolai Højgaard +1600

Emiliano Grillo +1800

Thomas Detry +2500

Stephan Jaeger +2500

Thorbjørn Olesen +2500

Taylor Pendrith +3000

Keith Mitchell +3300

Patrick Rodgers +3500

Brandon Wu +3500

Ryan Fox +3500

Erik van Rooyen +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Davis Thompson +4500

Ryo Hisatsune +5000

Tony Finau is the reigning champion, and he's in good form. It would be a surprise to see him struggle in this event as he routinely does well. He's also one of the highest-ranked competitors on OWGR in this field.

Can Tony Finau defend his Mexico Open crown?

Prior to his win in 2022, Jon Rahm finished second in 2023 as well. He is not going to be back to try and usurp his crown from Finau though, since he is now on LIV Golf. As for the rest, many will just be trying to make that cut.