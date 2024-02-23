2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Friday round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta ended with Erik van Rooyen in the lead. The 34-year-old South African posted an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead. He took the top spot on the leaderboard at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico after the first 18 holes, beating Finland’s Sami Valimaki.

Valimaki, one of the 10 DP World Tour players who earned PGA Tour cards this year, shot 64. Meanwhile, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Cristobal Del Solar and MJ Daffue shared T3. Day 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open is set to tee off on Friday, February 23 at 8:30 am ET.

The second round of the 2024 Mexico Open will begin with Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers and Stephan Jaeger on the first tee.

The grouping of Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley and Carson Young will follow the opening tee-takers at 8:41 am. Notably, day 1 leader van Rooyen will tee off at 9:03 am on the 10th tee. Emiliano Grillo and K.H. Lee will join him.

Meanwhile, Mexico Open headliner and defending champion Tony Finau will tee off at 1:48 pm, alongside Mackenzie Hughes and Nicolai Højgaard.

2024 Mexico Open Friday tee times

Listed below are the complete round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's Mexico Open (All times ET):

Tee No. 1

8:30 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

8:41 am - Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

8:52 am - Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

9:03 am - J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

9:14 am - Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

9:25 am - Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

9:36 am - Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez

9:47 am - Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

9:58 am - Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz

10:09 am - Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

10:20 am - Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente -a

1:15 pm - Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

1:26 pm - Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

1:37 pm - Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

1:48 pm - Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard

1:59 pm - Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

2:10 pm - Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

2:21 pm - Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen

2:32 pm - Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

2:43 pm - Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

2:54 pm - Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

2:05 pm - Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa -a

Tee No. 10

8:30 am - Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

8:41 am - Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski

8:52 am - Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

9:03 am - Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

9:14 am - Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

9:25 am - James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

9:36 am - Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles

9:47 am - Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn

9:58 am - Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger

10:09 am - Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz

10:20 am - Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula -a

1:15 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

1:26 pm - Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

1:37 pm - Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky

1:48 pm - Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

1:59 pm - Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

2:10 pm - Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg

2:21 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley

2:32 pm - Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins

2:43 pm - Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel

2:54 pm - Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald

3:05 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales -a

Tee times for the PGA Tour Mexico Open's round 3 will be updated after Friday’s play.