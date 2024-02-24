2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta ended with Alvaro Ortiz and Jake Knapp shooting a low 64 to take the joint lead after 36 holes. They were joined by Matt Wallace, who carded 65, and Sami Valimaki, who fired 67 for one-stroke lead after two rounds at Vidanta Vallarta.

Thursday's leader Erik Van Rooyen lost the lead after shooting 2-under 69 on Friday. Mark Hubbard and Andrew Novak were tied for sixth at 8-under. The third round of the 2024 Mexico Open is set to tee off on Saturday, February 24, at 8:25 am ET.

The third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta will begin with Riyo Hisatsune from the first tee. Matt Wallace and Valimaki will be the last pair to tee off on Saturday as the duo will begin their round at 1:45 p.m. ET.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Saturday tee times

Here are the complete tee time details for the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta (all times ET):

Tee 1:

8:25 am - Ryo Hisatsune

8:34 am - Ryan McCormick, Stuart Macdonald

8:43 am - Troy Merritt, Victor Perez

8:52 am - Martin Trainer, Harry Hall

9:01 am - Trace Crowe, Maverick McNealy

9:10 am - Parker Coody, Erik Barnes

9:19 am - James Hahn, MJ Daffue

9:28 am - Chad Ramey, Davis Thompson

9:37 am - Wilson Furr, Garrick Higgo

9:46 am - Keith Mitchell, Greyson Sigg

9:55 am - Austin Eckroat, Hayden Springer

10:05 am - Cristobal Del Solar, Jhonattan Vegas

10:15 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Padraig Harrington

10:25 am - Doug Ghim, Brandon Wu

10:35 am - Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips

10:45 am - Aaron Rai, Austin Smotherman

10:55 am - C.T. Pan, Ryan Palmer

11:05 am - Aaron Baddeley, Carson Young

11:15 am - Jorge Campillo, Robert MacIntyre

11:30 am. – Rafael Campos, Cameron Champ

11:40 am - Henrik Norlander, Thorbjorn Oleson

11:50 am - Justin Lower, Tony Finau

12:00 pm - Santiago De la Fuente, Robby Shelton

12:10 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Kevin Dougherty

12:20 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan

12:30 pm - Nico Echavarria, Chesson Hadley

12:40 pm - Dylan Wu, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 pm - Ryan Moore, Lanto Griffin

1:05 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

1:15 pm - Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim

1:25 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Novak

1:35 pm - Alvaro Ortiz, Jake Knapp

1:45 pm - Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki