2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta ended with Alvaro Ortiz and Jake Knapp shooting a low 64 to take the joint lead after 36 holes. They were joined by Matt Wallace, who carded 65, and Sami Valimaki, who fired 67 for one-stroke lead after two rounds at Vidanta Vallarta.
Thursday's leader Erik Van Rooyen lost the lead after shooting 2-under 69 on Friday. Mark Hubbard and Andrew Novak were tied for sixth at 8-under. The third round of the 2024 Mexico Open is set to tee off on Saturday, February 24, at 8:25 am ET.
The third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta will begin with Riyo Hisatsune from the first tee. Matt Wallace and Valimaki will be the last pair to tee off on Saturday as the duo will begin their round at 1:45 p.m. ET.
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Saturday tee times
Here are the complete tee time details for the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta (all times ET):
Tee 1:
- 8:25 am - Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:34 am - Ryan McCormick, Stuart Macdonald
- 8:43 am - Troy Merritt, Victor Perez
- 8:52 am - Martin Trainer, Harry Hall
- 9:01 am - Trace Crowe, Maverick McNealy
- 9:10 am - Parker Coody, Erik Barnes
- 9:19 am - James Hahn, MJ Daffue
- 9:28 am - Chad Ramey, Davis Thompson
- 9:37 am - Wilson Furr, Garrick Higgo
- 9:46 am - Keith Mitchell, Greyson Sigg
- 9:55 am - Austin Eckroat, Hayden Springer
- 10:05 am - Cristobal Del Solar, Jhonattan Vegas
- 10:15 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Padraig Harrington
- 10:25 am - Doug Ghim, Brandon Wu
- 10:35 am - Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips
- 10:45 am - Aaron Rai, Austin Smotherman
- 10:55 am - C.T. Pan, Ryan Palmer
- 11:05 am - Aaron Baddeley, Carson Young
- 11:15 am - Jorge Campillo, Robert MacIntyre
- 11:30 am. – Rafael Campos, Cameron Champ
- 11:40 am - Henrik Norlander, Thorbjorn Oleson
- 11:50 am - Justin Lower, Tony Finau
- 12:00 pm - Santiago De la Fuente, Robby Shelton
- 12:10 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Kevin Dougherty
- 12:20 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan
- 12:30 pm - Nico Echavarria, Chesson Hadley
- 12:40 pm - Dylan Wu, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:50 pm - Ryan Moore, Lanto Griffin
- 1:05 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:15 pm - Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim
- 1:25 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Novak
- 1:35 pm - Alvaro Ortiz, Jake Knapp
- 1:45 pm - Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki