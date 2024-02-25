2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Sunday final round tee times and pairings explored

Day 3 of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta ended with Jake Knapp in the lead. The 29-year-old posted an 8-under 63 for a four-shot lead. He leads heading into the final round at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico, beating Sami Valimaki. The Finnish golfer sits at 15 under.

Heading into the final round of the competition, Knapp is at 19-under 194, with only Valimaki chasing him close. The Finn is within six shots of the leader, while Ben Silverman (63), Henrik Norlander (65), and Chan Kim (66) sat seven shots behind.

Day 4 of the 2024 Mexico Open is set to tee off on Sunday, February 25, at 8:24 am ET. The competition will resume with MJ Daffue on the first tee.

The pairing of Ryo Hisatsune and Nicolai Hojgaard will follow the opening tee-takers at 8:29 am. Notably, event leader Knapp will tee off at 1:40 pm. He will take the tee alongside second-placed Valimaki.

Meanwhile, Mexico Open headliner and defending champion Tony Finau will tee off at 11:55 pm. Sitting T20 on the leaderboard, the 34-year-old will tee off alongside C.T. Pan.

2024 Mexico Open Sunday tee times

Listed below are the complete final round tee times for the PGA Tour's Mexico Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:24 am - MJ Daffue

8:29 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:38 am - Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman

8:47 am - James Hahn, Padraig Harrington

8:56 am - Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

9:05 am - Dylan Wu, Ryan Moore

9:14 am - Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria

9:23 am - Victor Perez, Austin Eckroat

9:32 am - Carl Yuan, Troy Merritt

9:41 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Santiago De la Fuente

9:50 am - Hayden Springer, Cristobal Del Solar

10:00 am - Ryan McCormick, Garrick Higgo

10:10 am - Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard

10:20 am - Jimmy Stagner, Kevin Dougherty

10:30 am - Thorbjorn Oleson, Robby Shelton

10:40 am - Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley

10:50 am - Chandler Phillips, Aaron Rai

11:00 am - Wilson Furr, Greyson Sigg

11:10 am - Parker Coody, Chad Ramey

11:25 am - Stuart Macdonald, Maverick McNealy

11:35 am - Martin Trainer, Carson Young

11:45 am - Chesson Hadley, Stephan Jaeger

11:55 pm - C.T. Pan, Tony Finau

12:05 pm - Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

12:15 pm - Cameron Champ, Patrick Rodgers

12:25 pm - Brandon Wu, Jorge Campillo

12:35 pm - Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell

12:45 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak

1:00 pm - Matt Wallace, Joseph Bramlett

1:10 pm - Justin Lower, Erik van Rooyen

1:20 pm - Chan Kim, Robert MacIntyre

1:30 pm - Ben Silverman, Henrik Norlander

1:40 pm - Jake Knapp, Sami Valimaki

The final leaderboard for the PGA Tour Mexico Open will be updated after Sunday’s play.