2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Thursday Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta is set to tee off on Thursday, February 22, at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico. The eighth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will see a 132-player field compete for the $8,100,000 prize purse.

Round 1 of the Mexico Open will begin at 8:30 am (ET) on Thursday. The pairing of Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton and Justin Lower will take the first tee at Vidanta. The grouping of Michael Kim, Brandon Wu and Sam Stevens will follow them at 8:41 am ET. The final tee of the day will be at 3:05 pm ET. Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn and Santiago De la Fuente will take the late tee.

Notably, Mexico Open favorite and reigning champion Tony Finau will tee off at 9:03 am ET. Mackenzie Hughes and Nicolai Hogjaard will join him on the 10th tee. It is pertinent to note that the event will not have a stacked field like last week’s Genesis Invitational.

Apart from Finau, only three players from the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking will be on the Mexico Open field.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Round 1 tee times

Listed below are the complete Day 1 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Mexico Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:30 am - Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

8:41 am - Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

8:52 am - Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky

9:03 am - Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

9:14 am - Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

9:25 am - Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg

9:36 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley

9:47 am - Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins

9:58 am - Victor Perez, Alexander Bjork, Ben Sigel

10:09 am - Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald

10:20 am - Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales

1:15 pm - Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

1:26 pm - Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski

1:37 pm - Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

1:48 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

1:59 pm - Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

2:10 pm - James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

2:21 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles

2:32 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubon

2:43 pm - Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger

2:54 pm - Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz

3:05 pm - Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula

10th tee

8:30 am - Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

8:41 am - Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

8:52 am - Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

9:03 am - Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hogjaard

9:14 am - Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

9:25 am - Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

9:36 am - Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjorn Oleson

9:47 am - Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

9:58 am - Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

10:09 am - Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

10:20 am - Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa

1:15 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

1:26 pm - Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

1:37 pm - Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

1:48 pm - J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

1:59 pm - Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

2:10 pm - Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

2:21 pm - Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastian Vazquez

2:32 pm - Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

2:43 pm - Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Diaz

2:54 pm - Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

3:05 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta will be updated as the event progresses.