2024 Mizuho Americas Open: Total purse, prize money distribution, and more

The LPGA Tour returns to New Jersey for the second tournament, the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club. The event will run from May 16-19, 2024, and will be played for the second time with 120 players competing on the field.
The LPGA Tour revealed that the next record-breaking year was planned for 2024, therefore The Mizuho America Open announced a purse boost over last year. Notably, last year's price was a decent $2,750,000.
The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open is one of the 16 LPGA Tour events with an award of at least $3 million, therefore this year's winner will win $450,000 which is more than Rose Zhang, winner of Mizuho Americas Open 2023 who received $412,500 .
Prize money distribution in the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open and more
The $3 million 2024 Mizuho Americas Open purse will be distributed as follows:
1st place: $450,000
2nd place: $282,976
3rd place: $205,279
4th place: $158,799
5th place: $127,816
6th place: $104,576
7th place: $87,534
8th place: $76,690
9th place: $76,690
10th place: $68,944
11th place: $58,097
12th place: $54,223
13th place: $50,815
14th place: $47,717
15th place: $44,928
16th place: $42,449
17th place: $40,282
18th place: $38,422
19th place: $36,873
20th place: $35,633
21st place: $34,395
22nd place: $33,154
23rd place: $31,916
24th place: $30,675
25th place: $29,592
26 place: $28,508
27th place: $27,421
28th place: $26,337
29th place: $25,253
30th place: $24,324
31st place: $23,394
32nd place: $22,464
33rd place: $21,534
34th place: $20,604
35th place: $19,831
36th place: $19,056
37th place: $18,283
38th place: $17,507
39th place: $16,731
40th place: $16,112
41st place: $15,493
42nd place: $14,874
43rd place: $14,252
44th place: $13,634
45th place: $13,169
46th place: $12,704
47th place: $12,239
48th place: $11,774
49th place: $11,309
50th place: $10,844
51st place: $10,536
52nd place: $10,225
53rd place: $9,914
54th place: $9,606
55th place: $9.295
56th place: $8,984
57th place: $8,676
58th place: $8,365
59th place: $8,058
60th place: $7,747
61st place: $7,593
62nd place: $7,436
63rd place: $7,282
64th place: $7,128
65th place: $6,971
Rose Zhang is the defending champion who made her debut and won the Mizuho Americas Open last year. Some big names are playing Mizuho Americas Open this week including Jennifer Kupcho, whom Zhang defeated in a playoff last year.
Other players like Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin, Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull, Hannah Green, and Brooke Henderson will also be spotted at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open.