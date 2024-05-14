2024 Mizuho Americas Open: Total purse, prize money distribution, and more

The LPGA Tour returns to New Jersey for the second tournament, the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club. The event will run from May 16-19, 2024, and will be played for the second time with 120 players competing on the field.

The LPGA Tour revealed that the next record-breaking year was planned for 2024, therefore The Mizuho America Open announced a purse boost over last year. Notably, last year's price was a decent $2,750,000.

The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open is one of the 16 LPGA Tour events with an award of at least $3 million, therefore this year's winner will win $450,000 which is more than Rose Zhang, winner of Mizuho Americas Open 2023 who received $412,500 .

Prize money distribution in the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open and more

The $3 million 2024 Mizuho Americas Open purse will be distributed as follows:

1st place: $450,000

2nd place: $282,976

3rd place: $205,279

4th place: $158,799

5th place: $127,816

6th place: $104,576

7th place: $87,534

8th place: $76,690

9th place: $76,690

10th place: $68,944

11th place: $58,097

12th place: $54,223

13th place: $50,815

14th place: $47,717

15th place: $44,928

16th place: $42,449

17th place: $40,282

18th place: $38,422

19th place: $36,873

20th place: $35,633

21st place: $34,395

22nd place: $33,154

23rd place: $31,916

24th place: $30,675

25th place: $29,592

26 place: $28,508

27th place: $27,421

28th place: $26,337

29th place: $25,253

30th place: $24,324

31st place: $23,394

32nd place: $22,464

33rd place: $21,534

34th place: $20,604

35th place: $19,831

36th place: $19,056

37th place: $18,283

38th place: $17,507

39th place: $16,731

40th place: $16,112

41st place: $15,493

42nd place: $14,874

43rd place: $14,252

44th place: $13,634

45th place: $13,169

46th place: $12,704

47th place: $12,239

48th place: $11,774

49th place: $11,309

50th place: $10,844

51st place: $10,536

52nd place: $10,225

53rd place: $9,914

54th place: $9,606

55th place: $9.295

56th place: $8,984

57th place: $8,676

58th place: $8,365

59th place: $8,058

60th place: $7,747

61st place: $7,593

62nd place: $7,436

63rd place: $7,282

64th place: $7,128

65th place: $6,971

Rose Zhang is the defending champion who made her debut and won the Mizuho Americas Open last year. Some big names are playing Mizuho Americas Open this week including Jennifer Kupcho, whom Zhang defeated in a playoff last year.

Other players like Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin, Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull, Hannah Green, and Brooke Henderson will also be spotted at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open.