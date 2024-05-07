2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch, TV telecast, radio, streaming and more explored

The Myrtle Beach Classic will be making its debut on the PGA Tour this week between May 9 and 12, 2024. The Grand Strand welcomes its first major professional golf tournament in 24 years. The tournament will be held at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will be covered on Golf Channel for all four days. You can stream it online on Peacock. The first two rounds will be aired from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM (ET) and 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM (ET) on weekends.

Round 1: Thursday, May 9

Live TV Coverage: The Golf Channel: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM (ET)

Live Streaming: Peacock: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM (ET)

Round 2: Friday, May 10

Live TV Coverage: The Golf Channel: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM (ET)

Live Streaming: Peacock: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM (ET)

Round 3: Saturday, May 11

Live TV Coverage: The Golf Channel: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM (ET)

Live Streaming: Peacock: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM (ET)

Round 4: Sunday, May 12

Live TV Coverage: The Golf Channel: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM (ET)

Live Streaming: Peacock: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM (ET)

The tee timings and pairings have not been announced yet.

The tournament will allow fans to watch champions Erik Van Rooyen, Thorbjorn Olesen, Beau Hossler, and Robert MacIntyre play at the "Golf Capital of the world".

The Dunes Club at the Myrtle Beach Classic

From 1994 to 1999, the Dunes Club hosted the PGA event- the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. It also served as a host for the 1973 PGA Tour Q-School Finals, where Ben Crenshaw won the medal.

Dunes is the second oldest course of the Myrtle Beach Classic designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. transforming the place into a famous tourist attraction in South Carolina.

The Dunes Club is famous for Alligator Aley (holes 11-13 that run along the saltwater swash and Lake Singleton), which provides fascinating television footage and an excellent opportunity for those wanting to establish a successful tomorrow on golf's main tour.

It will be exciting to watch the golfers most likely to play at the 13th hole of the course also known as the "Waterloo". The hole with a 90-degree dogleg holds the history of being a three-shot hole.