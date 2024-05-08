2024 Myrtle Beach Classic Thursday Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour hosts two events this weekend. The inaugural edition of the Myrtle Beach Classic will tee off on Thursday, May 9, parallel to the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

The brand-new Myrtle Beach Classic tournament debuting on the circuit will tee off at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 6:50 AM ET. The pairing of James Hahn, Carl Yuan and Greyson Sigg will take the first tee. The grouping of Chesson Hadley, Roger Sloan and C.T. Pan will follow suit at 7:01 AM ET.

Despite being the maiden edition, the Myrtle Beach Classic has a stacked field. The tournament will see a 132-player field, including 38 PGA Tour winners, compete for the $4,000,000 prize purse.

Players like Ryan Moore, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner, Ben Griffin Martin Laird, Kevin Streelman, and Erik van Rooyen will headline the event.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic Round 1 tee times

World No. 66 Erik van Rooyen is the outright favorite to win the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. The South African golfer will take the first tee on Thursday at 12:03 PM ET alongside Matt Wallace and PGA Tour power rankings topper Nicolas Echavarria.

Another top favorite Ben Griffin will tee off at 7:56 AM ET alongside S.H. Kim and Beau Hossler. The last tee of the day will be taken by the grouping of Jon Mayer, Pierceson Coody and Kevin Dougherty at 1:20 PM ET.

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (All times ET):

Hole 1

6:50 AM - James Hahn, Carl Yuan, Greyson Sigg

7:01 AM - Chesson Hadley, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan

7:12 AM - Bill Haas, Hayden Buckley, Ben Martin

7:23 AM - Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen, Davis Riley

7:34 AM - Michael Kim, Nick Hardy, Ryan Brehm, Harry Higgs

7:45 AM - Lanto Griffin, Tyson Alexander, Austin Cook

7:56 AM - S.H. Kim, Ben Griffin, Beau Hossler

8:07 AM - Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Blades Brown, Thorbjørn Olesen

8:18 AM - Sami Valimaki, Parker Coody, Matt Atkins

8:29 AM - Austin Smotherman, Ben Silverman, Anders Albertson

8:40 AM - William Furr, Blaine Hale, Alistair Docherty

11:30 AM - Josh Teater, Henrik Norlander, Patton Kizzire

11:41 AM - Nick Watney, William McGirt, Callum Tarren

11:52 AM - Joseph Bramlett, Sean O’Hair, Tommy Gainey

12:03 PM - Richy Werenski, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Chappell

12:14 PM - Robby Shelton, Garrick Higgo, Aaron Baddeley

12:25 PM - S.Y. Noh, Cody Gribble, Justin Suh

12:36 PM - Dalton Ward, Zecheng Dou, Rafael Campos

12:47 PM - Brandon Berry, Ryan McCormick, Victor Perez

12:58 PM - Raul Pereda, Patrick Fishburn, Thriston Lawrence

1:09 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, McClure Meissner, Jordan Gumberg

1:20 PM - Richard Hoey, Ryan Abbate, Jacob Bridgeman

Hole 10

6:50 AM - Ryan Moore, Kelly Kraft, D.J. Trahan

7:01 AM - Brian Davis, Russell Knox, Harry Hall

7:12 AM - Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, Ben Taylor

7:23 AM - K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Brandt Snedeker, Chad Ramey

7:34 AM - Kevin Yu, Martin Laird, Scott Gutschewski

7:45 AM - Sam Ryder, Davis Thompson, Sam Stevens

7:56 AM - David Skinns, Harrison Endycott, Paul Barjon

8:07 AM - TAYLOR DICKSON, Chandler Phillips, Erik Barnes

8:18 AM - Jorge Campillo, Chris Gotterup, Braden Thornberry

8:29 AM - Max Greyserman, Tom Whitney, Taiga Semikawa

8:40 AM - Alexander Björk, Joe Highsmith, Braden Shattuck

11:30 AM - Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Brandon Wu

11:41 AM - David Lipsky, Andrew Novak, Scott Piercy

11:52 AM - Matti Schmid, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Lower

12:03 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen

12:14 PM - Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Chez Reavie

12:25 PM - Troy Merritt, Wesley Bryan, Martin Trainer

12:36 PM - Trace Crowe, Jimmy Stanger, George Bryan IV

12:47 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Fox

12:58 PM - Morgan DeNeen, Chan Kim, Hayden Springer

1:09 PM - Philip Knowles, Nicholas Lindheim, Evan Harmeling

1:20 PM - Jon Mayer, Pierceson Coody, Kevin Dougherty

It is pertinent to note that the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic takes place parallel to the Wells Fargo Championship. Unlike the Myrtle Beach event, the signature event at Quail Hallow has a smaller 68-player field.

The event will see players, including 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, compete for $20,000,000 prize purse.