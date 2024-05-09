2024 Myrtle Beach Classic weather forecast: Possible thunderstorm, high winds and more

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will commence in less than 24 hours. The tournament is scheduled from May 9 to 12, 2024, at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina. The course is par 71 course and of 7,347 yards.

The weather forecast during the tournament is mostly positive and suitable for play. According to the Weather Network, the first and second rounds bring the factor of unpredictability. There are chances of showering in the morning and evening of the first round. The humidity will remain high throughout the day.

Chances of thunderstorms persist on the afternoon and evening of the second round at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. The weather will improve in the third and fourth rounds and golfers will have enough time for their shot at the $4 million.

There are 132 players on the field at South Carolina. Ryan Fox is the highest-ranked golfer as per the OWGR rankings in the field. Erik van Rooyen is the favorite to win the tournament.

Other notable players are Thorbjørn Olesen, Sami Valimaki, Beau Hossler, Robert MacIntyre, Kevin Yu, Matt Wallace, Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune, Nico Echavarria, and Andrew Novak.

Dunes Golf and Beach Club weather forecast for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic

Here's the weather report for the 2024 edition of Myrtle Beach Classic:

Thursday, Round 1 (May 9)

Morning:

Weather: Chance of a shower

Temperature: 24°C (75.2°F)

Feels like: 25°C (77°F)

POP: 40%

Rain: <1 mm (0.04 inches)

Wind: 24 km/h (14.9 mph) SW

Wind Gusts: 35 km/h (21.7 mph)

Humidity: 82%

Afternoon:

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 30°C (86°F)

Feels like: 35°C (95°F)

POP: 10%

Rain: -

Wind: 25 km/h (15.5 mph) SW

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)

Humidity: 68%

Evening:

Weather: Chance of a shower

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Feels like: 25°C (77°F)

POP: 40%

Rain: ~1 mm (0.04 inches)

Wind: 23 km/h (14.3 mph) SW

Wind Gusts: 34 km/h (21.1 mph)

Humidity: 82%

Overnight:

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 22°C (71.6°F)

Feels like: 22°C (71.6°F)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 14 km/h (8.7 mph) SW

Wind Gusts: 21 km/h (13 mph)

Humidity: 86%

Friday, Round 2 (May 10)

Morning:

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

Feels like: 23°C (73.4°F)

POP: 10%

Rain: -

Wind: 16 km/h (9.9 mph) W

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 86%

Afternoon:

Weather: Risk of a thunderstorm

Temperature: 28°C (82.4°F)

Feels like: 31°C (87.8°F)

POP: 80%

Rain: 1-3 mm (0.04-0.12 inches)

Wind: 20 km/h (12.4 mph) S

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)

Humidity: 71%

Evening:

Weather: Risk of a thunderstorm

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Feels like: 25°C (77°F)

POP: 60%

Rain: ~10 mm (0.39 inches)

Wind: 18 km/h (11.2 mph) W

Wind Gusts: 27 km/h (16.8 mph)

Humidity: 72%

Overnight:

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 16°C (60.8°F)

Feels like: 16°C (60.8°F)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 17 km/h (10.6 mph) N

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

Humidity: 70%

Saturday, Round 3 (May 11)

Morning:

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 16°C (60.8°F)

Feels like: 16°C (60.8°F)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 16 km/h (9.9 mph) N

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 64%

Afternoon:

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

Feels like: 23°C (73.4°F)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 17 km/h (10.6 mph) NW

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

Humidity: 46%

Evening:

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 21°C (69.8°F)

Feels like: 21°C (69.8°F)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 15 km/h (9.3 mph) W

Wind Gusts: 23 km/h (14.3 mph)

Humidity: 55%

Overnight:

Weather: Mainly clear

Temperature: 17°C (62.6°F)

Feels like: 17°C (62.6°F)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 9 km/h (5.6 mph) SW

Wind Gusts: 14 km/h (8.7 mph)

Humidity: 66%

Saturday, Round 4 (May 12)

Morning:

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 18°C (64.4°F)

Feels like: 18°C (64.4°F)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 16 km/h (9.9 mph) NW

Wind Gusts: 23 km/h (14.3 mph)

Humidity: 64%

Afternoon:

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 26°C (78.8°F)

Feels like: 26°C (78.8°F)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 18 km/h (11.2 mph) W

Wind Gusts: 27 km/h (16.8 mph)

Humidity: 44%

Evening:

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

Feels like: 23°C (73.4°F)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 15 km/h (9.3 mph) NW

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 53%

Overnight:

Weather: Mainly clear

Temperature: 17°C (62.6°F)

Feels like: 17°C (62.6°F)

POP: 10%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 km/h (4.3 mph) NE

Wind Gusts: 10 km/h (6.2 mph)

Humidity: 68%