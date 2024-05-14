2024 PGA Championship Day 1 press conferences canceled owing to inclement weather

The weather continues to be an issue for golf, and the PGA Championship has been hit. The previews were suspended on day two, and the press conferences have been canceled. This is a rarity since press conferences are generally held indoors. Despite that, the weather outside is bad enough to warrant effectively sending people home to avoid any danger.

Golf reporter Daniel Rapoport tweeted:

"PGA of America cancels press conferences for the rest of the day. The press room is up in arms. Quite the scene here in Louisville."

Per Rapoport's report, the media is not too pleased with that. This sort of thing doesn't happen. While weather has impacted nearly every PGA Tour event this season, including the Masters, press conferences usually go uninterrupted.

Currently, Louisville, the home of the 2024 PGA Championship, is being hit with high wind and rain storms. It's less than ideal for golfing, which impacts player preparation for the weekend. It also impacts media availability, but the decision to cancel the press conferences came from the PGA of America.

Weather forecast for the PGA Championship

Whether or not the PGA Championship itself will get delayed or impacted by weather remains to be seen. The forecast for the weekend isn't exactly inspiring, though.

Weather has impacted the PGA Championship already

Thursday, which is round one's day, has a 9% chance of rain at Valhalla, so it should be clear enough to play with no trouble. Friday, which will be round two, is the day that has the highest chance of rain: 82%. Storms will likely interrupt the second round, according to the Weather Channel.

Saturday has a 37% chance of rain, and Sunday is at 22%, so the final two rounds may avoid any major delays. However, no day is completely clear. Weather has been an issue all season long for golf, and that likely won't end at the PGA this year.

Even before the tournament officially tees off, the weather has slowed things down. Press conferences are being canceled and that doesn't bode well for the rest of the tournament, nor does the weather forecast.