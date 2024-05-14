2024 PGA Championship: Final odds and best bets explored

The PGA Championship is set to tee off in just a couple of days. The field is finalized, and every player is at Valhalla to give their best shot at winning the second Major tournament of the season. Naturally, some have a better chance at taking home the trophy than others.
There are also dark-horse candidates that could give the favorites a run for their money. So here are the odds for every single player and the best bets heading into the weekend.
Full and final PGA Championship odds explored
Per CBS Sports, here are the official odds for the tournament. Every single player, even the club pros, has a theoretical shot to win. Scottie Scheffler, unsurprisingly, is the favorite, though his wife's pregnancy might throw a wrench into things:
- Scottie Scheffler +300
- Rory McIlroy +600
- Brooks Koepka +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Joaquin Niemann +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Bryson DeChambeau +2500
- Wyndham Clark +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +2800
- Cameron Smith +3300
- Max Homa +3300
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Will Zalatoris +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Dustin Johnson +4500
- Cameron Young +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Tyrrell Hatton +5000
- Jordan Spieth +5500
- Tony Finau +5500
- Patrick Reed +6000
- Byeong Hun An +6000
- Sam Burns +6000
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Sungjae Im +6500
- Dean Burmester +6500
- Sahith Theegala +6500
- Abraham Ancer +7000
- Min Woo Lee +7500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Talor Gooch +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8500
- Akshay Bhatia +8500
- Russell Henley +8500
- Adam Scott +8500
- Sepp Straka +8500
- Si Woo Kim +9000
- Tiger Woods +12500
- David Puig +12500
- Corey Conners +12500
- Rickie Fowler +12500
- Stephan Jaeger +12500
- Denny McCarthy +12500
- Phil Mickelson +12500
- Jake Knapp +12500
- Chris Kirk +12500
- Billy Horschel +12500
- Sergio Garcia +12500
- Taylor Pendrith +12500
- Adrian Meronk +12500
- Austin Eckroat +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes +15000
- Alex Noren +15000
- Harris English +15000
- Matthieu Pavon +15000
- Ryan Fox +15000
- Adrian Otaegui +15000
- Justin Rose +17500
- Adam Schenk +17500
- Keith Mitchell +17500
- Mito Pereira +17500
- Kurt Kitayama +17500
- Daniel Berger +17500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +17500
- Emiliano Grillo +17500
- Lucas Herbert +17500
- Tom Hoge +17500
- Victor Perez +17500
- Erik Van Rooyen +17500
- Lucas Glover +17500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +20000
- Eric Cole +20000
- Jordan Smith +20000
- Thomas Pieters +20000
- J.T. Poston +20000
- Thomas Detry +22500
- Ryan Van Velzen +22500
- Cam Davis +22500
- Thriston Lawrence +22500
- Beau Hossler +22500
- Aaron Rai +22500
- Ben Griffin +22500
- Nick Taylor +22500
- Alex Smalley +22500
- Brendon Todd +25000
- Maverick McNealy +25000
- Luke List +25000
- Nick Dunlap +25000
- Davis Riley +25000
- Adam Hadwin +25000
- Marc Leishman +25000
- Seamus Power +25000
- Ryo Hisatsune +27500
- Matt Wallace +27500
- Andrew Putnam +27500
- Andy Ogletree +27500
- Patrick Rodgers +30000
- Doug Ghim +30000
- Taylor Moore +30000
- Sebastian Soderberg +30000
- Adam Svensson +30000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +30000
- Robert MacIntyre +30000
- Gary Woodland +30000
- Lee Hodges +30000
- Ben Kohles +30000
- K.H. Lee +30000
- Camillo Villegas +35000
- Alejandro Tosti +35000
- Taylor Montgomery +35000
- Vincent Norrman +35000
- Jesper Svensson +35000
- Tim Widing +35000
- Charley Hoffman +40000
- Mark Hubbard +40000
- Keita Nakajima +40000
- Zac Blair +50000
- Francisco Molinari +50000
- Joel Dahmen +50000
- Peter Malnati +50000
- Sami Valimaki +50000
- Takumi Kanaya +50000
- Grayson Murray +50000
- Alexander Bjork +50000
- Martin Kaymer +75000
- Kazuma Kobori +75000
- Brice Garnett +75000
- Michael Block +75000
- Padraig Harrington +75000
- Luke Donald +75000
- Jimmy Walker +75000
- Y.E. Yang +100000
- Jason Dufner +100000
- John Daly +150000
- Wyatt Worthington IV +150000
- Tyler Collet +200000
- Matt Dobyns +200000
- Josh Speight +200000
- Braden Shattuk +200000
- Brad Marek +200000
- Tracy Phillips +200000
- Evan Bowser +200000
- Josh Bevell +200000
- Larkin Gross +200000
- Rich Beem +200000
- Zac Oakley +200000
- Jeremy Wells +200000
- Preston Cole +200000
- John Somers +200000
- Ben Polland +200000
- Kyle Mendoza +200000
- Jared Jones +200000
- Shaun Micheel +200000
- Jeff Kellen +200000
- Jesse Mueller +200000
- Andy Svoboda +200000
The PGA Championship allows club pros to play, which is how some players get into the field. They generally do not have a good chance to win, however, Michael Block was a club pro in 2023 and he placed top 15.
This year, he has +75000 odds to win, which is better than John Daly and Jason Dufner, for example. He's still a long shot, but he has by far the best bet out of any club pros.
Some dark-horse candidates to consider are Jake Knapp at +12500, Brian Harman at +7500, Max Homa at +3300, Viktor Hovland at +3500, and Brooks Koepka at +1000.
Koepka is the reigning champion and he would have the second-best odds of anyone to win if Scheffler was to withdraw to be there for the birth of his first child, something that is very possible. That might be a bet that is too good to pass up.