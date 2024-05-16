2024 PGA Championship first round delayed due to fog at Valhalla

The opening round of the 2024 PGA Championship has been delayed due to fog. The announcement was made by the official X account of the tournament.

The 2024 PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 16, at the Valhalla Golf Club. Michael Block, Luke Donald and Shaun Micheel became the first trio to tee off on the opening day and were initially scheduled to begin their round from the first tee at 7:15 am ET.

However, the PGA Championship announced that the morning tee times were postponed by 10 minutes due to fog, and they began their round at 7:25 am ET instead.

Expand Tweet

The PGA Championship will feature 156 players competing for a purse of $20 million over the week at Valhalla Golf Club. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion here.

Updated Tee times for the PGA Championship 2024, Round 1 explored

Here are the updated tee times for the PGA Championship, Round 1 (all times ET):

Hole 1

7:25 am: Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

7:36 am: Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

7:47 am: Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace

7:58 am: Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune

8:09 am: Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith

8:20 am: Byeong Hun An, Alexander Björk, Eric Cole

8:31 am: Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap

8:42 am: John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre

8:53 am: Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez

9:04 am: Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan van Velzen

9:15 am: Jeremy Wells, Sami Välimäki, K.H. Lee

9:26 am: Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:37 am: Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen

12:45 pm: David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

12:56 pm: Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima

1:07 pm: Talor Gooch, Cam Davis, Harris English

1:18 pm: Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Højgaard

1:29 pm: Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

1:40 pm: Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquín Niemann

1:51 pm: Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:02 pm: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

2:13 pm: Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

2:24 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris

2:35 pm: Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington

2:46 pm: Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy

2:57 pm: Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan

Hole No. 10

7:30 am: Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk

7:41 am: Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray

7:52 am: Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley

8:03 am: Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

8:14 am: Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

8:25 am: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

8:36 am: Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:47 am: Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

8:58 am: Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala

9:09 am: Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau

9:20 am: Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor

9:31 am: Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester

9:42 am: Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui

12:40 pm: Rich Beem, Sebastian Söderberg, Kazuma Kobori

12:51 pm: Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith

1:02 pm: Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman

1:13 pm: Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren

1:24 pm: Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston

1:35 pm: Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari

1:46 pm: Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Højgaard

1:57 pm: Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes

2:08 pm: Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler

2:19 pm: Thorbjørn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

2:30 pm: John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson

2:41 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti

2:52 pm: Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup