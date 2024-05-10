2024 PGA Championship interview schedule for Tiger Woods and others announced

The 2024 PGA Championship is all set to be held from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky. The excitement is at an all-time high for the second Major of the year, as some of the top golfers in the world will tee it up.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, there will be pre-tournament conferences held for golfers featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and others. The pre-tournament interviews will provide an insight into the golfers' preparations for the tournament, what their play will look like over the weekend as well as general news that is surrounding the world of golf at the moment.

The interviews will begin on May 13, with PGA Professional Championship winner Ben Polland taking the mic at 2 p.m. ET. Tiger Woods will be giving his interview at 12 noon ET on Tuesday, May 14. Defending champion Brooks Koepka will give his interview at 3 p.m. ET on the same day.

Rory McIlroy, who is in search for his first Major win in over a decade, will have his interview at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 15.

Full interview schedule for 2024 PGA Championship explored (All times ET)

Following is the full schedule for the 2024 PGA Championship:

Monday, May 13

Ben Polland - 2:00 p.m.

2024 PGA Professional Champion and member of the Corebridge Financial Team

Tuesday, May 14

Justin Thomas - 9:00 a.m.

Max Homa - 9:30 a.m.

Michael Block - 10:30 a.m.

Member of the 2024 Corebridge Financial

Team

PGA News Conference - 11:00 a.m.

Featuring John Lindert, PGA; Seth Waugh;

Kerry Haigh

Tiger Woods - Noon

Jordan Spieth - 12:30 p.m.

Jon Rahm - 1:00 p.m.

Brooks Koepka - 3:00 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler - 3:30 p.m.

Xander Schauffele - 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Rory Mcllroy - 9:00 a.m.

Ludvig berg - 11 a.m.

Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite going into the Major this year. He has already won the 2024 Masters, and holds three other PGA Tour victories as well. After taking a break from the PGA Tour for almost a month, Scheffler will be looking to maintain his momentum for the upcoming PGA Championship.