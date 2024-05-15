2024 PGA Championship odds: Top 20 players predicted

The 2024 PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 16 at Valhalla Golf Club. The second major championship of the year will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse. Despite the big roster, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is favorite to win the major.

The PGA Championship will be the first event of the year which will feature all 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 50 players on its field. The major will be headlined by the likes of Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm, among others.

Notably, the event’s reigning champion Brooks Koepka will also return to defend his title. He will join 15 other LIV golfers on the field. According to SportsLine, Scheffler enters the weekend as the outright favorite with 3-1 odds. He is followed by McIlroy with 6-1 odds.

Koepka sits third on the list with 10-1 odds, while Schauffele and Aberg follow him with 12-1 odds.

2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm sits sixth on the odds list. He comes in with 14-1 odds. Joaquin Niemann (25-1), Collin Morikawa (25-1), Bryson DeChambeau (25-1) and Wyndham Clark (25-1) complete the top 10 on the odds list.

Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Dustin Johnson follow the top 10. Notably, Cameron Young, Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share the 20th position on the odds list with 50-1 odds.

Listed below are the players predicted to finish top-20 at the 2024 PGA Championship (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +600

Brooks Koepka +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Jon Rahm +1400

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Cameron Smith +3300

Max Homa +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Will Zalatoris +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Dustin Johnson +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Jason Day +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau (55-1), Patrick Reed, Byeong Hun An, Sam Burns, Shane Lowry and Tom Kim (60-1) follow the predicted top 20 on the odds list.

Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2024 PGA Championship?

As mentioned above, Scheffler is the outright favorite to win the 2024 PGA Championship with 3-1 odds. It is pertinent to note that the World No.1 golfer has been in stellar form this season. For the unversed, Scheffler started off his PGA Tour season with a T5 finish at The Sentry in January.

He has since finished in the top 10 on eight different occasions. The 27-year-old won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the Masters and the RBC Heritage ahead of the PGA Championship. Notably, his T2 finish at the Houston Open denied him a five-win streak.

Having won the Masters already, the ace golfer will be eyeing his second major title of the year this weekend. It is also noteworthy that this will be his first outing since becoming a father. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs at Valhalla.