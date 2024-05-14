2024 PGA Championship power rankings: Rory McIlroy beats Scottie Scheffler to the top spot

Rory McIlroy has edged past Scottie Scheffler in the PGA Tour's power rankings for the 2024 PGA Championship. The season's second major will take place at Valhalla Golf Club from Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, May 19.

The 2024 PGA Championship will feature the superstars of the PGA competing for the coveted Wanamaker trophy and the purse size of $20 million. The field will also comprise 13 players from the LIV Golf circuit.

Here's a look at the power rankings for the 2024 PGA Championship.

Power rankings explored for the 2024 PGA Championship

1) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship 2024

Rory McIlroy has been given a slight edge over the tournament's favorite, Scottie Scheffler, for a few reasons. One of them is his familiarity with winning at Valhalla. The Northern Irishman clinched the PGA Championship the last time it was held at Valhalla.

Another reason is McIlroy's recent results. He started the season with lackluster performances but has recently hit a hot streak, with two wins in his last two starts, including the Wells Fargo Championship last Sunday.

2) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler during the practice round ahead of the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is the automatic favorite for any tournament he's entering this season. He has won four titles this season, including the Masters. Two of those wins came when his wife was expecting a child.

Last year, Scheffler had finished joint runner-up at the PGA Championship and will be hoping to get past the final hurdle this time.

3) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka during the practice round ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship

Considering his incredible record at the PGA Championship, it's tough to leave Brooks Koepka out of the discussion. He has won three of the past six editions and is entering this week as the defending champion.

4) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele during the Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round

Xander Schauffele is having another great year consistency-wise although he's yet to register a win this season. With multiple top-fives this year, fans can expect him to deliver another good result at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Speaking of recent form, he finished runner-up at Charlotte after leading for 54 holes.

5) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa at the Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round

Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship before and is expected to do well this time. Speaking of recent form, he finished T16 at Quail Hollow and T3 at the Masters Tournament.