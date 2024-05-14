2024 PGA Championship Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Championship is less than 48 hours away and all the details are ready for the start at Valhalla Golf Club. One of the most anticipated pieces of information for fans - the groups and tee times were revealed this Tuesday, May 14.

The first round of the 2024 PGA Championship will tee off at 7:15 pm (Eastern Time) on Thursday. The 156 players are grouped into 52 groups of three players each.

2024 PGA Championship Round 1 tee times and groups

Below are the pairings and tee times for the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship:

First tee

7:15 AM: Michael BLOCK, Luke DONALD, Shaun MICHEEL

7:26 AM: Jeﬀ KELLEN, Alex SMALLEY, Ben KOHLES

7:37 AM: Ryan FOX, Josh SPEIGHT, Matt WALLACE

7:48 AM: Zac OAKLEY, Adam SVENSSON, Ryo HISATSUNE

7:59 AM: Adam HADWIN, Martin KAYMER, Taylor PENDRITH

8:10 AM: Byeong Hun AN, Alexander BJORK, Eric COLE

8:21 AM: Adam SCHENK, Corey CONNERS, Nick DUNLAP

8:32 AM: John DALY, Lee HODGES, Robert MACINTYRE

8:43 AM: Peter MALNATI, Kurt KITAYAMA, Victor PEREZ

8:54 AM: Ben POLLAND, Zac BLAIR: Ryan VAN VELZEN

9:05 AM: Jeremy WELLS, Sami VALIMAKI, K.H. LEE

9:16 AM: Jared JONES, Taylor MOORE, Patrick RODGERS

9:27 AM: Kyle MENDOZA, Andy OGLETREE, Erik VAN ROOYEN

12:45 PM: David PUIG, Thriston LAWRENCE, Matt DOBYNS

12:56 PM: Tracy PHILLIPS, Denny MCCARTHY, Keita NAKAJIMA

1:07 PM: Talor GOOCH, Cameron DAVIS, Harris ENGLISH

1:18 PM: Jason DAY, Shane LOWRY, Nicolai HOJGAARD

1:29 PM: Min Woo LEE, Chris KIRK, Billy HORSCHEL

1:40 PM: Gary WOODLAND, Tom KIM, Joaquin NIEMANN

1:51 PM: Collin MORIKAWA, Phil MICKELSON, Matthew FITZPATRICK

2:02 PM: Rickie FOWLER, Jon RAHM, Cameron YOUNG

2:13 PM: Wyndham CLARK, Brian HARMAN, Scottie SCHEFFLER

2:24 PM: Patrick CANTLAY, Camilo VILLEGAS, Will ZALATORIS

2:35 PM: Patrick REED, Sam BURNS, Padraig HARRINGTON

2:46 PM, Brad MAREK, Mark HUBBARD, Maverick MCNEALY

2:57 PM: Braden SHATTUCK, C.T. PAN, S.H. KIM

10th tee

7:20 AM: Doug GHIM, Tyler COLLET, Adrian MERONK

7:31 AM: Larkin GROSS, Lucas HERBERT, Grayson MURRAY

7:42 AM: Lucas GLOVER, Stephan JAEGER, Russell HENLEY

7:53 AM: Ludvig ABERG, Xander SCHAUFFELE, Justin THOMAS

8:04 AM: Tiger WOODS, Adam SCOTT, Keegan BRADLEY

8:15 AM: Rory MCILROY, Dustin JOHNSON, Justin ROSE

8:26 AM: Cameron SMITH, Hideki MATSUYAMA, Viktor HOVLAND

8:37 AM: Brooks KOEPKA, Max HOMA, Jordan SPIETH

8:48 AM: Tony FINAU, Tyrrell HATTON, Sahith THEEGALA

8:59 AM: Akshay BHATIA, Bryson DECHAMBEAU, Tommy FLEETWOOD

9:10 AM: Sepp STRAKA, Takumi KANAYA, Nick TAYLOR

9:21 AM: Andy SVOBODA, Ben GRIFFIN, Dean BURMESTER

9:32 AM: Preston COLE, Tim WIDING, Adrian OTAEGUI

12:40 PM: Rich BEEM, Sebastian SODERBERG, Kazuma KOBORI

12:51 PM: Josh BEVELL, Aaron RAI, Jordan SMITH

1:02 PM: Andrew PUTNAM, Jesse MUELLER, Charley HOFFMAN

1:13 PM: Si Woo KIM, Tom HOGE, Alex NOREN

1:24 PM: Y.E. YANG, Matthieu PAVON, J.T. POSTON

1:35 PM: Jake KNAPP, Jason DUFNER, Francesco MOLINARI

1:46 PM: Thomas DETRY, Jimmy WALKER, Rasmus HOJGAARD

1:57 PM: Austin ECKROAT, Luke LIST, Mackenzie HUGHES

2:08 PM: Sungjae IM, Christiaan BEZUIDENHOUT, Beau HOSSLER

2:19 PM: Thorbjorn OLESEN, Brendon TODD, Keith MITCHELL

2:30 PM: John SOMERS, Brice GARNETT, Jesper SVENSSON

2:41 PM: Emiliano GRILLO, Evan BOWSER, Alejandro TOSTI

2:52 PM: Vincent NORRMAN, Wyatt WORTHINGTON II, Chris GOTTERUP

Among the 2024 PGA Championship groups that will start from hole one are Jason Day, Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard, as well as Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson and Matthew Fitzpatrick. Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Scottie Schefler will also start from hole one.

On the 10th hole, there will be five groups starting next to each other that will certainly grab all the attention of the PGA Championship fans. They are Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffeley Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland, as well as Brooks Koepka, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth.