2024 PGA Championship: Top 7 longest holes at Valhalla Golf Club ranked

The 2024 PGA Championship is set to be played at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, starting on Thursday, May 16. The tournament will return to Valhalla for the first time in a decade and the fourth time overall since its inception.

Since hosting the 2014 PGA Championship, the Jack Nicklaus-designed Valhalla Golf Club has undergone a few significant changes, such as a change in the grass in 2021 from bentgrass to Zeon zoysia.

The yardage was increased on a couple of holes at the course for this PGA Championship. Currently, the Valhalla Golf Club is par 71, 7,607 yards long, 151 yards more than what it was at the 2014 PGA Championship.

Here's a look at the seven longest holes of the Valhalla.

Seven longest holes explored at the Valhalla Golf Club for the 2024 PGA Championship

1) Hole 7 (Genuine Risk): par 5, 597 yards

This hole provides a straight-up reward-versus-risk situation with a split fairway. The left shortens the distance by fifty yards, but the landing area is a mere 26 yards as the fairway is covered by bluegrass rough and water risk on the right, and one will need a 210-230 yard approach shot all over the water.

2) Hole 10 (Big Red): par 5, 590 yards

This is the second-longest hole of the course and is named after the Secretariat. In this hole, you'll find a fairway bunker on the right and deep rough and woods on the left side of the driving zone.

3) Hole 18 (Photo Finish): par 5, 570 yards

The distance of the Photo Finish this time is 28 yards more than the 2014 PGA Championship. The final hole of the Valhalla Golf Club has a fairway bunker on the left and a water body on the right.

Usually, players reach the pin in just two shots, but they will have to beware of the big bunker in front of the green and the smaller one on the left.

4) Hole 16 (Homestretch): par 4, 508 yards

The Hole 16 is slightly dogleg right, with Brush Run Creek flowing on the right side. There is a demanding green complex that features two bunkers in front and a tough drop-off in the chipping area, making it one of the more difficult ones on the course.

5) Hole 2 (Winning Colors): par 4, 500 yards

This is the longest par-4 hole of the course and has a slight dogleg to the left. Players will find Floyd’s Fork flowing on the left side of the fairway and green. Besides, three bunkers are protecting the green.

6) Hole 6 (Long Shot): par 4, 495 yards

The hole is named so as it requires quite a bit of precision to make the par in this hole considering Floyd's Fork cuts the hole. The players need to not go overboard in their tee shot; otherwise, they'll find the water.

The trick is to hit as close as you can to the water body, and from here, you are still 200 yards away from the pin, so the birdies are not usual here.

7) Hole 12 (Sting Like a Bee): par 4, 494 yards

This is another difficult par-4 hole with an island fairway, and it doglegs to the right. From there, you are left with an approach shot of 170-190 yards to the green.

The 12th hole also has one of the deepest bunkers of the course on the right of the putting area and bluegrass on the left.