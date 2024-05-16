2024 PGA Championship winning score prediction: A look at the probable scorecard based on past finishes

The 2024 PGA Championship began on Thursday, May 16, with Michael Block teeing off from the first hole. He started with a bogey, while his groupmates Shaun Micheel and Luke Donald began with a par and a birdie, respectively, at Valhalla Golf Club.

Last year, the PGA Championship concluded with Brooks Koepka firing a 9-under 271 over the four days at Oak Hill, which was the lowest under-par score since Collin Morikawa's 13-under 267 during his win in 2020. Koepka averaged 67.75 in his four rounds at the tournament.

Speaking of past results, Justin Thomas averaged 68.75 in 2022, Phil Mickelson averaged 70.5 in 2021, and Collin Morikawa averaged 66.75 per round in 2021. If we look at the last 10-year pattern, the average score per round is 67.25 for the PGA champions. This means the average score per round for the winner is expected to be 4-under par this year on a par-71 golf course at Valhalla Golf Club.

In the past decade, Brooks Koepka in 2018 (66) averaged the least, while Justin Thomas in 2017 (69) averaged the highest among the winners. The last time the PGA Championship took place at the Valhalla Golf Club, Rory McIlroy averaged 67 per round to clinch his fourth Major championship triumph.

Here's the average score per round of each winner of the PGA Championship in the past decade:

2023. Brooks Koepka: 67.75

2022. Justin Thomas: 68.75

2021. Phil Mickelson: 70.5

2020. Collin Morikawa: 66.75

2019. Brooks Koepka: 68

2018. Brooks Koepka: 66

2017. Justin Thomas: 69

2016. Jimmy Walker: 66.5

2015. Jason Day: 67

2014. Rory McIlroy: 67

What are the odds of the PGA Championship 2024? Odds explored

Here are the odds for the PGA Championship 2024 (as per ESPN bet):

Scottie Scheffler: +425

Rory McIlroy: +700

Brooks Koepka: +1400

Xander Schauffele: +1400

Jon Rahm: +1800

Ludvig Åberg: +2000

Bryson DeChambeau: +2500

Max Homa: +2800

Collin Morikawa: +3000

Joaquín Niemann: +3300

Cameron Smith: +3500

Patrick Cantlay: +3500

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500

Viktor Hovland: +4000

Wyndham Clark: +4000

Cameron Young: +4500

Justin Thomas: +4500

Tyrrell Hatton: +5000

Will Zalatoris: +5500

Byeong Hun An: +6000

Hideki Matsuyama: +6000

Sam Burns: +6000

Tony Finau: +6000

Jason Day: +6600

Jordan Spieth: +7000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +7000

Min Woo Lee: +7000

Sahith Theegala: +7000

Sepp Straka: +7000

Si Woo Kim: +7000

Dustin Johnson: +7500

Corey Conners: +8000

Sungjae Im: +8000

Talor Gooch: +8000

Akshay Bhatia: +10000

Patrick Reed: +10000

Russell Henley: +10000

Shane Lowry: +10000

Kurt Kitayama: +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +12500

Denny McCarthy: +12500

Rickie Fowler: +12500

Stephan Jaeger: +12500

Tom Kim: +12500

Adam Schenk: +15000

Adam Scott: +15000

Adrian Meronk: +15000

Alex Noren: +15000

Brian Harman: +15000

Cam Davis: +15000

Chris Kirk: +15000

Harris English: +15000

Nicolai Højgaard: +15000