2024 Puerto Rico Open: Full payouts from $4M purse explored

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open has already concluded its two rounds successfully. The third round is currently in progress at Grand Reserve Golf Club with the final round coming to an end on March 10.
The winner of the tournament is going to get a hefty amount of $720,000 from $4 million besides 300 FedEx Cup points. The winner will also receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption as well as a spot in the upcoming The Players Championship, scheduled to take place on March 14.
The runner-up of the event will receive a cash prize of $436,000. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-place finishers will be awarded prize money of $276,000 and $196,000, respectively.
As of now, after two rounds, Joe Highsmith is currently leading the scoreboard with a total of 14 rounds at the Puerto Rico Open. Highsmith shot 65 twice on both days of the event.
Six other golfers are giving Highsmith tough competition as they are tied for second position. Defending champion Nico Echavarria, who earned $684,000 after defeating Akshay Bhatia by a two-stroke margin last year, is currently in T15.
2024 Puerto Rico Open: Prize money payout
Below is the prize money payout for each golfer participating in the $4 million tournament. It may vary depending on the ties.
The final prize money will be announced at the end of the Puerto Rico Open event.
- WIN: $720,000
- 2: $436,000
- 3: $276,000
- 4: $196,000
- 5: $164,000
- 6: $145,000
- 7: $135,000
- 8: $125,000
- 9: $117,000
- 10: $109,000
- 11: $101,000
- 12: $93,000
- 13: $85,000
- 14: $77,000
- 15: $73,000
- 16: $69,000
- 17: $65,000
- 18: $61,000
- 19: $57,000
- 20: $53,000
- 21: $49,000
- 22: $45,000
- 23: $41,800
- 24: $38,600
- 25: $35,400
- 26: $32,200
- 27: $31,000
- 28: $29,800
- 29: $28,600
- 30: $27,400
- 31: $26,200
- 32: $25,000
- 33: $23,800
- 34: $22,800
- 35: $21,800
- 36: $20,800
- 37: $19.800
- 38: $19,000
- 39: $18,200
- 40: $17,400
- 41: $16,600
- 42: $15,800
- 43: $15,000
- 44: $14,200
- 45: $13,400
- 46: $12,600
- 47: $11,800
- 48: $11,160
- 49: $10,600
- 50: $10,280
- 51: $10,040
- 52: $9,800
- 53: $9,640
- 54: $9,480
- 55: $9,400
- 56: $9,320
- 57: $9,240
- 58: $9,160
- 59: $9,080
- 60: $9,000
- 61: $8,920
- 62: $8,840
- 63: $8,760
- 64: $8,680
- 65: $8,600
- 66: $8,520
- 67: $8,440
- 68: $8,360
- 69: $8,380
- 70: $8,200.