2024 Puerto Rico Open: Full payouts from $4M purse explored

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open has already concluded its two rounds successfully. The third round is currently in progress at Grand Reserve Golf Club with the final round coming to an end on March 10.

The winner of the tournament is going to get a hefty amount of $720,000 from $4 million besides 300 FedEx Cup points. The winner will also receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption as well as a spot in the upcoming The Players Championship, scheduled to take place on March 14.

The runner-up of the event will receive a cash prize of $436,000. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-place finishers will be awarded prize money of $276,000 and $196,000, respectively.

As of now, after two rounds, Joe Highsmith is currently leading the scoreboard with a total of 14 rounds at the Puerto Rico Open. Highsmith shot 65 twice on both days of the event.

Six other golfers are giving Highsmith tough competition as they are tied for second position. Defending champion Nico Echavarria, who earned $684,000 after defeating Akshay Bhatia by a two-stroke margin last year, is currently in T15.

2024 Puerto Rico Open: Prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for each golfer participating in the $4 million tournament. It may vary depending on the ties.

The final prize money will be announced at the end of the Puerto Rico Open event.

WIN: $720,000

2: $436,000

3: $276,000

4: $196,000

5: $164,000

6: $145,000

7: $135,000

8: $125,000

9: $117,000

10: $109,000

11: $101,000

12: $93,000

13: $85,000

14: $77,000

15: $73,000

16: $69,000

17: $65,000

18: $61,000

19: $57,000

20: $53,000

21: $49,000

22: $45,000

23: $41,800

24: $38,600

25: $35,400

26: $32,200

27: $31,000

28: $29,800

29: $28,600

30: $27,400

31: $26,200

32: $25,000

33: $23,800

34: $22,800

35: $21,800

36: $20,800

37: $19.800

38: $19,000

39: $18,200

40: $17,400

41: $16,600

42: $15,800

43: $15,000

44: $14,200

45: $13,400

46: $12,600

47: $11,800

48: $11,160

49: $10,600

50: $10,280

51: $10,040

52: $9,800

53: $9,640

54: $9,480

55: $9,400

56: $9,320

57: $9,240

58: $9,160

59: $9,080

60: $9,000

61: $8,920

62: $8,840

63: $8,760

64: $8,680

65: $8,600

66: $8,520

67: $8,440

68: $8,360

69: $8,380

70: $8,200.