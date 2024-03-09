2024 Puerto Rico Open: Round 3 pairings explored

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open has successfully concluded two rounds. The American professional golfer Joe Highsmith is currently on the top of the leaderboard after the second round. Highsmith posted a score of 65 on both days, reaching a total of 14 under par by the end of the second round.

Trailing him are six golfers including Matthias Schmid, Kevin Streelman, Rafael Campos, Ryo Hisatsune, Brice Garnett, and Erik Barnes who are tied for second place. They are merely two strokes behind Highsmith. Meanwhile, defending champion Nico Echavarria is in the T15 position as he ended both rounds with a score of 9 under par.

36 golfers made the cut for the weekend round. The third round of the Puerto Rico Open is set to take place on March 09 beginning at 8:30 AM ET with Chan Kim, Paul Haley II, and Jackson Van Paris teeing off first.

A look into 2024 Puerto Rico Open pairings for Round 3

Here are the third round’s pairings along with tee times (all times in ET):

TEE 1:

Chan Kim, Paul Haley II, Jackson Van Paris: 8:30 AM

Jim Herman, Harrison Endycott, David Skinns: 8:40 AM

S.Y. Noh, Sangmoon Bae, Josh Teater: 8:51 AM

Brian Stuard, Tyler Collet, Zecheng Dou: 9:02 AM

Joel Dahmen, Brandon Wu, Chris Nido: 9:13 AM

Roger Sloan, Harry Hall, Michael Kim: 9:24 AM

Evan Harmeling, Angel Ayora, Patrick Fishburn: 9:35 AM

Ben Martin, Ben Griffin, Aaron Baddeley: 9:46 AM

Troy Merritt, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley: 10:01 AM

Pierceson Coody, Austin Smotherman, Ryan McCormick: 10:12 AM

Austin Cook, Ryan Brehm, Raul Pereda: 10:23 AM

Ben Silverman, Michael Gligic, Kevin Chappell: 10:34 AM

Richy Werenski, Tommy Gainey, Mac Meissner: 10:45 AM

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Fred Biondi, Chris Stroud: 10:56 AM

Rasmus Højgaard, Aaron Rai, Sean O'Hair: 11:07 AM

Taiga Semikawa, Victor Perez, Garrick Higgo: 11:18 AM

Kevin Tway, Robert Macintyre, Rico Hoey: 11:33 AM

Sam Stevens, Tom Whitney, Jacob Bridgeman: 11:44 AM

Vince Whaley, Ben Kohles, Nico Echavarria: 11:55 AM

Max Greyserman, Scott Piercy, Martin Laird: 12:06 AM

Cody Gribble, Tyler Duncan, Norman Xiong: 12:17 AM

Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger, Hayden Springer: 12:28 AM

Rafael Campos, Ryo Hisatsune, Brice Garnett: 12: 39 AM

Joe Highsmith, Matti Schmid, Kevin Streelman: 12:50 AM