2024 Puerto Rico Open Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open will tee off at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico on Thursday, March 7. The 11th event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will see a 128-player field compete for the $4 million prize purse on offer.

Round 1 of the PGA Tour competition will tee off at 5:50 am ET with S.Y. Noh, Harry Higgs and Bill Haas on the first tee. The grouping of Sangmoon Bae, William McGirt and Garrick Higgo will follow suit at 6:01 am. The final tee of the day will be at 12:25 pm. The pairing of Austin Smotherman, Chris Gotterup and Fred Biondi will take the late tee off.

Rasmus Hojgaard is favorite to win the Puerto Rico Open this weekend. The Danish golfer, who comes into the event with 14-1 odds according to SportsLine, will tee off at 6:34 am. S.H. Kim and Ben Griffin will join him on the first tee.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Open defending champion Nicolas Echavarria will take his first tee at 6:23 am. Event’s second favorite Daniel Berger (18-1) and Aaron Wise will join him.

For the unversed, the Puerto Rico Open is taking place parallel to the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, the circuit’s fourth signature event. The event features several PGA Tour and DP World Tour regulars including the likes of Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joel Dahmen, Justin Suh, Kevin Kisner, Robert MacIntyre, Michael Kim, S.H. Kim and Russell Knox, among others.

2024 Puerto Rico Open round 1 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Puerto Rico Open (All times ET):

Hole 1

5:50 AM - S.Y. Noh, Harry Higgs, Bill Haas

6:01 AM - Sangmoon Bae, William McGirt, Garrick Higgo

6:12 AM - Kyle Stanley, Ben Martin, Scott Brown

6:23 AM - Daniel Berger, Nicolas Echavarria, Aaron Wise

6:34 AM - S.H. Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin

6:45 AM - Robert Streb, Kelly Kraft, D.A. Points

6:56 AM - Richy Werenski, Kevin Tway, Tommy Gainey

7:07 AM - Trace Crowe, Alejandro Tosti, Erik Barnes

7:18 AM - Angel Ayora Fanegas, Parker Coody, Ben Silverman

7:29 AM - Hayden Springer, Joe Highsmith, Michael Gligic

7:40 AM - Jackson Van Paris, Paul Haley, Chan Kim

10:35 AM - Martin Laird, Ben Crane, Matti Schmid

10:46 AM - Cody Gribble, James Hahn, Harry Hall

10:57 AM - Adam Long, Vince Whaley, Sung Kang

11:08 AM - Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Brandt Snedeker

11:19 AM - George McNeill, Derek Lamely, Geoff Ogilvy

11:30 AM - Sean O’Hair, Kevin Streelman, Jason Dufner

11:41 AM - Jeff Overton, Brian Stuard, Ben Kohles

11:52 AM - Jacob Bridgeman, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Taiga Semikawa

12:03 PM - Norman Xiong, Victor Perez, Tyler Collet

12:14 PM - Jimmy Stanger, Max Greyserman, Gareth Steyn

12:25 PM - Ryan McCormick, Zecheng Dou, Evan Pena

Hole 10

5:50 AM - Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Gutschewski, Brice Garnett

6:01 AM - Troy Merritt, Henrik Norlander, Chris Stroud

6:12 AM - Wesley Bryan, Josh Teater, Patton Kizzire

6:23 AM - Jim Herman, Jonathan Byrd, Scott Piercy

6:34 AM - Ted Potter, Jr., Martin Trainer, Ricky Barnes

6:45 AM - Aaron Baddeley, Nate Lashley, Andrew Landry

6:56 AM - Justin Hastings, Nicholas Lindheim, Harrison Endycott

7:07 AM - Kevin Dougherty, Yuxin Lin, Blaine Hale

7:18 AM - David Skinns, McClure Meissner, EVAN HARMELING

7:29 AM - Paul Barjon, Aram Yenidjeian, Chandler Phillips

7:40 AM - William Furr, Patrick Fishburn, Julian Perico

10:35 AM - Russell Knox, Nick Watney, Kevin Chappell

10:46 AM - Roger Sloan, Austin Cook, Derek Ernst

10:57 AM - Justin Suh, Robert MacIntyre, Michael Kim

11:08 AM - Joel Dahmen, Cameron Champ, Camilo Villegas

11:19 AM - Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai

11:30 AM - Tyler Duncan, D.J. Trahan, Ryan Armour

11:41 AM - Chris Nido, Tom Whitney, Rafael Campos

11:52 AM - Richard Hoey, Raul Pereda, Ryan Cole

12:03 PM - Domenico Geminiani, Jorge Campillo, Pierceson Coody

12:14 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, MJ Daffue, Kelvin Hernandez

12:25 PM - Austin Smotherman, Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi

Friday’s round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Puerto Rico Open will be updated soon.