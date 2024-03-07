2024 Puerto Rico Open weather update: Round 1 delayed due to heavy rains

The first round of the 2024 Puerto Rico Open was suspended due to poor weather. The event began this Thursday, March 7, at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The suspension of the first round of the Puerto Rico Open came at 2:42 pm (Eastern Time). PGA Tour Communications gave the information on its X (formerly Twitter) account, posting the following text:

"Due to heavy rain, round one of the Puerto Rico Open was suspended at 2:42pm local time. Players will remain in place as it is expected to pass quickly."

The same X account reported minutes later that players were being removed from the course due to worsening weather conditions. Approximately one hour later, it was reported that the round will restart at 4:40 pm (Eastern Time).

The so called "morning wave" of the first round of the 2024 PGA Tour's first round is almost over, but a total of 76 players remain in play.

With the first round still to finish, Scott Piercy and Joe Highsmith lead the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 7 under. Both leaders finished their round, as did the three players currently tied for second place with a score of 6 under.

A look at the field of the Puerto Rico Open and more

Robert MacIntyre is the top ranked in the field of the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. The Scot is ranked 68th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Seven members of the OWGR Top 100 are present at Grand Reserve Golf Club. In addition to MacIntyre, there are Rasmus Hojgaard (75th), Aaron Rai (78th), Ryo Hisatsune (84th), Justin Suh (91st), Ben Griffin (94th) and Victor Perez (97th).

Another 13 players ranked between 100th and 150th in the OWGR are also in the field. Michael Kim (110th), who finished in the Top 125 of the FedEx Cup in 2023, and Ben Kohles (127th), individual leader of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, stand out.

The Puerto Rico Open has been played since 2008. Since its inception it has functioned as an alternate PGA Tour event, first of the WGC-Cadillac Championship (until 2015), then of the WGC-Dell Match Play. In 2024, it is an alternate event of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The lowest score of the event (21 under 267) was set by Chesson Hadley when he won in 2014. In 2023, Nico Echevarria matched it to win the tournament. Only one player has won more than once, Michael Bradley, who won the 2009 and 2011 editions.

Two players currently considered among the PGA Tour main stars won past editions of the event. They are Tony Finau (2016) and Viktor Hovland (2020). Current LIV Golf player Branden Grace won the 2021 edition.