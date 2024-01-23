2024 Ras al Khaimah Championship field and players rankings explored

After a successful Hero Dubai Desert Classic outing in Dubai, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2024 Ras al Khaimah Championship. The European Tour continues its Middle-Eastern run with the event. The four-day event, being played at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, features a 132-player field.
The Ras al Khaimah Championship will have several DP World Tour regulars on the field competing for the $2,000,000 prize purse. The event’s field is headlined by the likes of World No.69 Thriston Lawrence, No.89 Rasmus Hojgaard and Padraig Harrington, among others.
The Ras Al Khaimah Championship field will also have several UAE nationals competing with special invites. However, it’ll have none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
For the unversed, last week's Dubai Desert Classic was won by World No.2 Rory McIlroy. He beat a stacked field consisting of Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox and Adam Scott. However, none of the players are returning to the circuit this weekend.
Several names, including Fox, have chosen to compete in the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open 2024 instead of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The event takes place parallel to the European outing.
2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship field
Listed below is the complete field for the DP World Tour event:
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Matthias Besard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Jonas Blixt
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- Ivan Cantero
- Filippo Celli
- Guxin Chen
- Om Chouhan
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Uga Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Padraig Harrington
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Samuel Jones
- Matthew Jordan
- Sung Kang
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Frederic Lacroix
- Frances Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Keita Nakajima
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Richie Ramsay
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Adrien Saddier
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clement Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Tom Vaillant
- Johannes Veerman
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, including prize money, will be updated soon.