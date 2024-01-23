2024 Ras al Khaimah Championship field and players rankings explored

After a successful Hero Dubai Desert Classic outing in Dubai, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2024 Ras al Khaimah Championship. The European Tour continues its Middle-Eastern run with the event. The four-day event, being played at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, features a 132-player field.

The Ras al Khaimah Championship will have several DP World Tour regulars on the field competing for the $2,000,000 prize purse. The event’s field is headlined by the likes of World No.69 Thriston Lawrence, No.89 Rasmus Hojgaard and Padraig Harrington, among others.

The Ras Al Khaimah Championship field will also have several UAE nationals competing with special invites. However, it’ll have none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

For the unversed, last week's Dubai Desert Classic was won by World No.2 Rory McIlroy. He beat a stacked field consisting of Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox and Adam Scott. However, none of the players are returning to the circuit this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Several names, including Fox, have chosen to compete in the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open 2024 instead of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The event takes place parallel to the European outing.

2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship field

Listed below is the complete field for the DP World Tour event:

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Matthias Besard

Thomas Bjørn

Jonas Blixt

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

Ivan Cantero

Filippo Celli

Guxin Chen

Om Chouhan

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Uga Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Will Enefer

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Padraig Harrington

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Samuel Jones

Matthew Jordan

Sung Kang

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Frederic Lacroix

Frances Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Keita Nakajima

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Jaco Prinsloo

Richie Ramsay

Maximilian Rottluff

Adrien Saddier

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clement Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Tom Vaillant

Johannes Veerman

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, including prize money, will be updated soon.