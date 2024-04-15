2024 RBC Heritage field: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Masters outing, the PGA Tour returns this weekend with the 2024 RBC Heritage. The FedEx Cup Signature event is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, Apr. 18, at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The event will see a 64-player field compete for the top prize.
The RBC Heritage, the 17th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, will follow a four-day no-cut format. Owing to its elevated status, the Hilton Head Island outing will see several of the Tour’s biggest names on its roster.
The RBC Heritage field is headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele, among others. Interestingly, the event will feature 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
Reigning champion Matt Fitzpatrick will return to defend the title this weekend.
Being played in its originally intended slot, the event will happen parallel to the PGA Tour’s 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.
2024 RBC Heritage field
Scheffler leads the field for the 2024 RBC Heritage. Coming off the back of the Masters win, all eyes will be on the ace golfer.
Ludvig Aberg, who finished runner-up at Augusta, will join him on the field. Players like World No. 5 Wyndham Clark, No. 8 Patrick Cantlay, No. 9 Max Homa, No. 10 Brian Harman and No. 11 Tommy Fleetwood, will all be on the field.
It's pertinent to note that Tiger Woods will not be on the field, despite completing four rounds at the Masters after months in rehab. Meanwhile, World No.6 Viktor Hovland has withdrawn from the tournament.
Listed below are the top-25 ranked players in the 2024 RBC Heritage field:
Listed below is the complete field for the RBC Heritage:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
More details on the 2024 RBC Heritage, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.