2024 RBC Heritage field: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Masters outing, the PGA Tour returns this weekend with the 2024 RBC Heritage. The FedEx Cup Signature event is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, Apr. 18, at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The event will see a 64-player field compete for the top prize.

The RBC Heritage, the 17th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, will follow a four-day no-cut format. Owing to its elevated status, the Hilton Head Island outing will see several of the Tour’s biggest names on its roster.

The RBC Heritage field is headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele, among others. Interestingly, the event will feature 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Reigning champion Matt Fitzpatrick will return to defend the title this weekend.

Being played in its originally intended slot, the event will happen parallel to the PGA Tour’s 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.

2024 RBC Heritage field

Scheffler leads the field for the 2024 RBC Heritage. Coming off the back of the Masters win, all eyes will be on the ace golfer.

Ludvig Aberg, who finished runner-up at Augusta, will join him on the field. Players like World No. 5 Wyndham Clark, No. 8 Patrick Cantlay, No. 9 Max Homa, No. 10 Brian Harman and No. 11 Tommy Fleetwood, will all be on the field.

It's pertinent to note that Tiger Woods will not be on the field, despite completing four rounds at the Masters after months in rehab. Meanwhile, World No.6 Viktor Hovland has withdrawn from the tournament.

Listed below are the top-25 ranked players in the 2024 RBC Heritage field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - Xander Schauffele

5 - Wyndham Clark

7 - Ludvig Aberg

8 - Patrick Cantlay

9 - Max Homa

10 - Brian Harman

11 - Tommy Fleetwood

12 - Matt Fitzpatrick

13 - Collin Morikawa

14 - Cameron Young

17 - Sahith Theegala

19 - Keegan Bradley

18 - Russell Henley

20 - Jordan Spieth

21 - Jason Day

22 - Matthieu Pavon

23 - Tom Kim

24 - Sam Burns

25 - Chris Kirk

Listed below is the complete field for the RBC Heritage:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

More details on the 2024 RBC Heritage, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.