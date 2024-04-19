2024 RBC Heritage Friday Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 RBC Heritage ended with J.T. Poston in the lead. The 30-year-old golfer shot 8-under 63 on Thursday, giving him a two-shot lead at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Meanwhile, Seamus Power (-6) and Collin Morikawa (-6) followed the leader at T2.

Round 2 of the RBC Heritage will begin on Friday, April 19, at 8:15 am ET. The pairing of Akshay Bhatia and Will Zalatoris will take the first tee. Notably, Day 1 leader Poston will tee off at 1:20 pm ET alongside Keegan Bradley. The ace golfer will follow the grouping of Lucas Glover and Si Woo Kim.

Notably, event favorite and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sat T26 on the RBC Heritage leaderboard at the end of Day 1. The Masters champion will tee off Round 2 at 1:30 pm ET. Jordan Spieth will join him on the first tee. Meanwhile, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick will resume play at 10:20 am ET alongside Nick Taylor.

It is pertinent to note that the RBC Heritage doesn’t have a traditional 36-hole cut. The signature event will see all players proceed to the weekend rounds despite their position on the leaderboard after Day 2.

It’ll be interesting to see who tops the leaderboard for the $20,000,000 event after Round 2.

2024 RBC Heritage Round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete Day 2 tee times for the RBC Heritage (All times ET):

8:15 am - Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris

8:25 am - Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry

8:35 am - Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry

8:45 am - Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

8:55 am - Corey Conners, Tom Hoge

9:05 am - Tom Kim, Harris English

9:15 am - Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay

9:25 am - Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers

9:35 am - Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd

9:50 am - Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy

10:00 am - Taylor Moore, Justin Rose

10:10 am - Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

10:20 am - Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:30 am - Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy

10:40 am - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

10:50 am - Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

11:00 am - Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

11:10 am - Alejandro Tosti

11:25 am - Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes

11:35 am - Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen

11:45 am - Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson

11:55 am - Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young

12:05 pm - Tony Finau, Adam Schenk

12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes

12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama

12:35 pm - Jason Day, Eric Cole

12:45 pm - Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An

1:00 pm - Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam

1:10 pm - Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim

1:20 pm - Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston

1:30 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

1:40 pm - Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala

1:50 pm - Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 pm - Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner

2:10 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

Round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 RBC Heritage will be updated after Friday's play.