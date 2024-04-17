2024 RBC Heritage: How to watch, TV schedule, livestream and more

The 2024 RBC Heritage is less than 24 hours away. The PGA Tour tournament is scheduled from April 18 to April 21 and will be played at Harbour Town Golf Links. The 2023 champion Matt Fitzpatrick would look to repeat last year's performance and win the competition again.

The 2024 RBC Heritage will be live-televised on the Golf Channel and live-streamed on ESPN+. All four rounds of the tournament will be televised and streamed on the Golf Channel, ESPN+. The third and fourth rounds will also be televised on CBS.

The first round will be telecast live on the Golf Channel from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET and on ESPN+ from 7.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. The same schedule will be followed for the second round. The third round will be telecast on Golf Channel from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, on ESPN+ from 7.15 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and on CBS from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Here is the TV schedule for all four rounds of the 2024 RBC Heritage (all times ET):

Round 1 (Thursday, April 18)

Television:

Golf Channel: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Round 2 (Friday, April 19)

Television:

Golf Channel: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Round 3 (Saturday, April 20)

Television:

Golf Channel: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

CBS: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Round 4 (Sunday, April 21)

Television:

Golf Channel: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

CBS: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

PGA TOUR Radio will provide live coverage of RBC Heritage on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio on Thursday and Friday from 12 pm to 6 pm ET; and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm ET.

2024 RBC Heritage Round 1 tee times

Golfers will tee off for the first round of the 2024 RBC Heritage on Thursday, April 17. The tournament will start at 8:15 a.m. ET, with Alejandro Tosti taking the first shot of the day.

Austin Eckroat will team up with Erik Barnes and will start the game at 8:25 a.m. ET. 2023 Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg will also compete in the tournament and will also tee off at 1.40 p.m. ET along with his teammate Rory McIlroy.

Defending Champion of RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick will play with Nick Taylor at 1.30 p.m. ET. Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth will start the game at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the event:

Hole 1:

8:15 am: Alejandro Tosti

8:25 am: Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes

8:35 am: Erik van Rooyen, Matthieu Pavon

8:45 am: Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges

8:55 am: Cameron Young, Emiliano Grillo

9:05 am: Tony Finau, Adam Schenk

9:15 am: Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes

9:25 am: Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama

9:35 am: Jason Day, Eric Cole

9:50 am: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis

10:00 am: Andrew Putnam, Russell Henley

10:10 am: Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim

10:20 am: J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley

10:30 am: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

10:40 am: Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala

10:50 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa

11:00 am: Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner

11:10 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

11:25 am: Will Zalatoris, Akshay Bhatia

11:35 am: Thomas Detry, Grayson Murray

11:45 am: Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger

11:55 am: Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

12:05 pm: Corey Conners, Tom Hoge

12:15 pm: Harris English, Tom Kim

12:25 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Seamus Power

12:35 pm: Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers

12:45 pm: Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd

1:00 pm: Denny McCarthy, Sepp Straka

1:10 pm: Justin Rose, Taylor Moore

1:20 pm: Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

1:30 pm: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:40 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy

1:50 pm: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

2:00 pm: Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

2:10 pm: Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

(All timings in ET)

