2024 RBC Heritage Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2024 RBC Heritage ended with a four-way tie for the lead. Round 1 leader J.T. Poston finished at 11-under par and shared the top position with Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, and Sepp Straka. The group led the likes of Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg, and Mackenzie Hughes by one shot.
Round 2 of the RBC Heritage will resume on Friday, April 20 at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Nick Dunlap will begin Day 2 by teeing up the first hole at 8:05 am ET. The pairing of Kevin Kisner and Gary Woodland will follow suit at 8:10 am.
Owing to the RBC Heritage’s no-cut format, all golfers at the event have entered the weekend. The signature event will have all 69 players competing in the third round on Saturday.
Notably, leaders Morikawa and Poston will take the late tee at 1:50 pm ET, followed by Hoge and Straka at 2:00 pm. Meanwhile, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick will resume play at 12:25 pm alongside Xander Schauffele.
Event favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler improved his position on Day 2. He sat T10 on the RBC Heritage leaderboard at the end of round 2. The Masters champion will tee off round 3 at 1:10 pm. Stephan Jaeger will join him on the first tee.
2024 RBC Heritage round 3 tee times
Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the RBC Heritage (All times ET):
- 8:05 am - Nick Dunlap
- 8:10 am - Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland
- 8:20 am - Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges
- 8:30 am - Jake Knapp, Cam Davis
- 8:40 am - Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:50 am - Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk
- 9:00 am - Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry
- 9:10 am - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa
- 9:25 am - Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:35 am - Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson
- 9:45 am - Harris English, Rickie Fowler
- 9:55 am - Peter Malnati, Corey Conners
- 10:05 am - Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam
- 10:15 am - Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau
- 10:25 am - Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman
- 10:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd
- 10:50 am - Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark
- 11:00 am - Cameron Young, Eric Cole
- 11:10 am - Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson
- 11:20 am - Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore
- 11:30 am - Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:40 am - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
- 11:55 am - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim
- 12:05 pm - Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett
- 12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Russell Henley
- 12:25 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
- 12:35 pm - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 12:45 pm - Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy
- 12:55 pm - Tom Kim, Seamus Power
- 1:10 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:20 pm - Sahith Theegala, Ben An
- 1:30 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:40 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg
- 1:50 pm - Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston
- 2:00 pm - Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka
Sunday's round 4 tee times for the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage will be updated after round 3.