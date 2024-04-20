2024 RBC Heritage Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2024 RBC Heritage ended with a four-way tie for the lead. Round 1 leader J.T. Poston finished at 11-under par and shared the top position with Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, and Sepp Straka. The group led the likes of Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg, and Mackenzie Hughes by one shot.

Round 2 of the RBC Heritage will resume on Friday, April 20 at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Nick Dunlap will begin Day 2 by teeing up the first hole at 8:05 am ET. The pairing of Kevin Kisner and Gary Woodland will follow suit at 8:10 am.

Owing to the RBC Heritage’s no-cut format, all golfers at the event have entered the weekend. The signature event will have all 69 players competing in the third round on Saturday.

Notably, leaders Morikawa and Poston will take the late tee at 1:50 pm ET, followed by Hoge and Straka at 2:00 pm. Meanwhile, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick will resume play at 12:25 pm alongside Xander Schauffele.

Event favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler improved his position on Day 2. He sat T10 on the RBC Heritage leaderboard at the end of round 2. The Masters champion will tee off round 3 at 1:10 pm. Stephan Jaeger will join him on the first tee.

2024 RBC Heritage round 3 tee times

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the RBC Heritage (All times ET):

8:05 am - Nick Dunlap

8:10 am - Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland

8:20 am - Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges

8:30 am - Jake Knapp, Cam Davis

8:40 am - Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

8:50 am - Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk

9:00 am - Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry

9:10 am - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

9:25 am - Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo

9:35 am - Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson

9:45 am - Harris English, Rickie Fowler

9:55 am - Peter Malnati, Corey Conners

10:05 am - Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam

10:15 am - Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau

10:25 am - Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman

10:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

10:50 am - Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark

11:00 am - Cameron Young, Eric Cole

11:10 am - Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson

11:20 am - Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore

11:30 am - Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia

11:40 am - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

11:55 am - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim

12:05 pm - Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett

12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

12:25 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

12:35 pm - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

12:45 pm - Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy

12:55 pm - Tom Kim, Seamus Power

1:10 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger

1:20 pm - Sahith Theegala, Ben An

1:30 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay

1:40 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg

1:50 pm - Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston

2:00 pm - Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

Sunday's round 4 tee times for the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage will be updated after round 3.

