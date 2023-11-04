“2024 return of the cat” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’s ‘clean’ walk at a golf course in Louisiana with son Charlie

Tiger Woods was recently seen at a golf course in Louisiana with his son Charlie. The good news is that he was seen walking well without much of a limp in his right knee.

Tiger Woods has been out of action since undergoing subtalar fusion surgery in April. Since then, he hasn't made many public appearances, but his ardent fans are always excited to catch even a small glimpse of him.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner made his second appearance of the week, this time with his son in Louisiana. A clip was posted on Twitter (formerly called X) by TW Legion, a popular account that shares the veteran golfer's recent updates. In the video, he was seen entering the course alongside his son for practice.

TW Legion wrote:

"Tiger Woods was walking the golf course in Louisiana this afternoon during a practice with son Charlie at the NB3 National Championships."

The update has come after the recent report, which stated that the 15-time major champion has ramped up his practice frequency ahead of his possible comeback.

The fans on social media were elated to see Woods walking better. Here's a look at some of the comments:

"2024 return of the cat 👀"

"Wow, he’s moving well"

"we sure that’s him? lol….that walk looks waaaay better"

"...and he still needs a guard with a weapon !"

"My guess is if Tiger never played another competitive round he is happy where he is in his life now."

"He is so back. His kid is watching him…Tiger isn’t what Tiger was. But he was so good, maybe what’s left is good enough to be the n the mix. Going to be fun to watch"

"Beautiful sight to see and gives me hope we see him play again soon!"

"We are on to Augusta"

"I mean he looks better walking there than I have seen in a long time"

"Gait looks nuclear"

"Am I delusional or does he seem to be walking much better than last year?"

"I had to watch a couple of times to tell which is Tiger. Then heard the guy say he is carrying Charlie’s bag. Wow, great to see. 😍"

"Healthy walk with a bag. Prep for Augusta"

"No one has gone from 6 to midnight more quickly from watching a guy walk than this. Seriously, tone it down people"

"Holy s***. The walk ☢️ he’s carrying a bag!!! We are SO BACK"

"Great workout and test. Love it."

"He’d enjoy caddying more than playing now days."

Will Tiger Woods compete at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Golfer's possible comeback explored

The 47-year-old golfer is not expected to participate in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will begin on Thursday, November 9, at Port Royal Golf Course.

While Tiger Woods is still not fit enough to compete on the PGA Tour, he has started practicing more intensively, suggesting that his comeback may not be too far off. He was last seen playing at the 2023 Masters Tournament, where he made the cut before withdrawing on the final day.