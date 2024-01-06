2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field and player rankings explored

The 2024 Sony Open is set to tee off at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 11. The second event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will see a 144-player field compete for the big prize. The Sony Open is not a signature event unlike the ongoing The Sentry. The four-day event will have a prize purse of $7.9 million.
The field for the Sony Open is set. The event will have some of the biggest names in the PGA Tour lining up, including the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, among others. The Hawaii field will have 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Reigning champion Si Woo Kim will also return to defend his title next week.
Apart from the big names, the event will also have Will Zalatoris and Gary Woodland returning to competitive golf. While Zalatoris makes a comeback from injury, Woodland will tee up at a PGA Tour event for the first time since his brain surgery last September.
2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field
World No.8 Matt Fitzpatrick will be the highest-ranked golfer on the event field. Players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have opted to sit out the weekend. Meanwhile, others like Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala, Denny Mccarthy, Justin Rose and Eric Cole will tee up at the 2024 Sony Open.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the PGA Tour event’s field:
- 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9 - Brian Harman
- 12 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 16 - Keegan Bradley
- 24 - Russell Henley
- 29 - Ludvig Aberg
- 30 - Lucas Glover
- 31 - Kurt Kitayama
- 32 - Sahith Theegala
- 34 - Denny Mccarthy
- 35 - Corey Conners
- 36 - Justin Rose
- 37 - Emiliano Grillo
- 38 - Will Zalatoris
- 40 - Harris English
- 41 - Eric Cole
- 42 - Cameron Davis
- 43 - J.T. Poston
- 47 - Si Woo Kim
- 49 - Adam Hadwin
Listed below is the complete field for the 2024 Sony Open:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Blaze Akana
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Bjork
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Pierceson Coody
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Kensei Hirata
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Mark Hubbard
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Hunter Larson
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Rintaro Nakano
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Matti Schmid
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
More details on the 2024 Sony Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.