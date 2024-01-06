2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field and player rankings explored

The 2024 Sony Open is set to tee off at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 11. The second event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will see a 144-player field compete for the big prize. The Sony Open is not a signature event unlike the ongoing The Sentry. The four-day event will have a prize purse of $7.9 million.

The field for the Sony Open is set. The event will have some of the biggest names in the PGA Tour lining up, including the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, among others. The Hawaii field will have 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Reigning champion Si Woo Kim will also return to defend his title next week.

Apart from the big names, the event will also have Will Zalatoris and Gary Woodland returning to competitive golf. While Zalatoris makes a comeback from injury, Woodland will tee up at a PGA Tour event for the first time since his brain surgery last September.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field

World No.8 Matt Fitzpatrick will be the highest-ranked golfer on the event field. Players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have opted to sit out the weekend. Meanwhile, others like Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala, Denny Mccarthy, Justin Rose and Eric Cole will tee up at the 2024 Sony Open.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the PGA Tour event’s field:

8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

9 - Brian Harman

12 - Tyrrell Hatton

16 - Keegan Bradley

24 - Russell Henley

29 - Ludvig Aberg

30 - Lucas Glover

31 - Kurt Kitayama

32 - Sahith Theegala

34 - Denny Mccarthy

35 - Corey Conners

36 - Justin Rose

37 - Emiliano Grillo

38 - Will Zalatoris

40 - Harris English

41 - Eric Cole

42 - Cameron Davis

43 - J.T. Poston

47 - Si Woo Kim

49 - Adam Hadwin

Listed below is the complete field for the 2024 Sony Open:

Ludvig Aberg

Blaze Akana

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Bjork

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Pierceson Coody

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Kensei Hirata

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Aguri Iwasaki

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Yuto Katsuragawa

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Hunter Larson

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Rintaro Nakano

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Matti Schmid

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Josh Teater

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

More details on the 2024 Sony Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.