2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii ended with Cam Davis in the lead. The Aussie golfer carded an 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead over Taylor Montgomery in round 1. Notably, the first round was suspended at 6:08 pm HT due to darkness and is set to resume at 7:30 am on Friday. However, the second round of the competition will begin as scheduled at 7:10 am HT on Friday.

Round 2 of the Sony Open will tee off at 12:10 pm ET on Friday. The pairing of David Lipsky, Ben Griffin and Justin Lower will take the first tee. The trio of Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg and S.H. Kim will follow suit at 12:20 pm. Meanwhile, Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton and Ben Taylor will begin proceedings on the 10th tee at 12:10 pm.

Expand Tweet

Day 1 leader Cam Davis will tee off at 1:20 pm ET, with David Lingmerth and Justin Suh joining him. The trio will follow the group of Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley and Matt Kuchar. Meanwhile, defending champion Si Woo Kim will tee off at 5:40 pm alongside last week’s The Sentry winner Chris Kirk and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

The 2024 Sony Open Round 2 tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the Friday tee times for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii (All times ET):

Tee No. 1

12:10 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

12:20 pm - Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim

12:30 pm - Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

12:40 pm - J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

12:50 pm - Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings

1:00 pm - Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English

1:10 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

1:20 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu

1:30 pm - Martin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan

1:40 pm - Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody

1:50 pm - Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya

2:00 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano (a)

4:50 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander

5:00 pm - Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson

5:10 pm - Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak

5:20 pm - Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

5:30 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

5:40 pm - Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

5:50 pm - Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

6:00 pm - Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

6:10 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith

6:20 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim

6:30 pm - Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa

6:40 pm - Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata

Tee No. 10

12:10 pm - Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor

12:20 pm - Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

12:30 pm - Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon

12:40 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

12:50 pm - Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole

1:00 pm - Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

1:10 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar

1:20 pm - Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

1:30 pm - Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall

1:40 pm - Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson

1:50 pm - Ben Kohles, Alexander Björk, Aguri Iwasaki

2:00 pm - Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana (a)

4:50 pm - Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery

5:00 pm - Aaron Rai, Callum Tarre, Austin Eckroat

5:10 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber

5:20 pm - Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson

5:30 pm - Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire

5:40 pm - K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

5:50 pm - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

6:00 pm - Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm

6:10 pm - Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid

6:20 pm - Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

6:30 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

6:40 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa

Saturday's Round 3 tee times for the Sony Open in Hawaii will be updated after Friday's Round 2.