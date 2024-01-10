2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii is here. The second event of the new PGA Tour season will tee off on January 11 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The event will feature a 144-player field competing for the big prize. The event, which has a prize purse of $7.9 million, will tee off its Round 1 at 12:10 pm ET on Thursday.

The Sony Open will have the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, among others, as its top contenders. The event will feature 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, which includes reigning champion Si Woo Kim.

The 2024 Sony Open Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Sony Open will tee off at 12:10 pm ET with Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren and Taylor Montgomery on the first tee. The pairing of Aaron Rai, Callum Tarre and Austin Eckroat will follow at 12:20 pm.

Sony Open defending champion Si Woo Kim will tee off at 1:00 pm on the 10th tee. He will be joined by last week’s The Sentry winner, Chris Kirk, and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Listed below are the Saturday tee times for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii (All times EDT):

1st tee

12:10 pm - Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 pm - Aaron Rai, Callum Tarre, Austin Eckroat

12:30 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber

12:40 pm - Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson

12:50 pm - Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire

1:00 pm - K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

1:10 pm - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

1:20 pm - Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm

1:30 pm - Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid

1:40 pm - Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

1:50 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:00 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa

4:50 pm - Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor

5:00 pm - Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

5:10 pm - Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon

5:20 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

5:30 pm - Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole

5:40 pm - Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

5:50 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar

6:00 pm - Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

6:10 pm - Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall

6:20 pm - Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson

6:30 pm - Ben Kohles, Alexander Björk, Aguri Iwasaki

6:40 pm - Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana (a)

10th tee

12:10 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander

12:20 pm - Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson

12:30 pm - Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak

12:40 pm - Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

12:50 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:00 pm - Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 pm - Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

1:20 pm - Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

1:30 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith

1:40 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim

1:50 pm - Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa

2:00 pm - Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata

4:50 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

5:00 pm - Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim

5:10 pm - Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

5:20 pm - J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

5:30 pm - Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings

5:40 pm - Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English

5:50 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

6:00 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu

6:10 pm - Martin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan

6:20 pm - Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody

6:30 pm - Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya

6:40 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano (a)

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, including prize money, will be updated soon.