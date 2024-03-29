2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Friday round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the Texas Children’s Houston Open ended with Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr leading. The two golfers shot 6-under 64s on Thursday to climb atop the leaderboard. Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith, and Scottie Scheffler sit T3, one behind at 5 under. Defending champion Tony Finau sat T35 after 18 holes at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.

Round 2 of the Houston Open will begin at 8:20 am ET. The pairing of Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, and Michael Kim will take the first tee. Notably, day 1 leader Moore will tee off at 1:53 pm alongside Chez Reavie and Nick Hardy. Meanwhile, co-leader and rookie Furr will enjoy an early tee-off at 9:59 am. Trace Crowe and Erik Barnes will join him.

Houston Open favorite and World No.1 Scheffler will tee off at 1:53 pm. Peter Malnati and Will Zalatoris will join him on the first tee. Reigning champion Finau will start early at 8:53 am on Friday. He will tee off alongside Si Woo Kim and Wyndham Clark.

It is pertinent to note that the Texas Children’s Houston Open has a Friday cut. The 144-player field will be cut short in half after 36 holes play. It’ll be interesting to see who makes it over to the weekend and plays for the $9,100,000 prize purse.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Houston Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:20 am - Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim

8:31 am - Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett

8:42 am - Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, Vince Whaley

8:53 am - Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes

9:04 am - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Vincent Norrman

9:15 am - J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama

9:26 am - Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker

9:37 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long

9:48 am - Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer

9:59 am - William Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

10:10 am - Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott

10:21 am - Chan Kim, Blaine Hale

1:20 pm - Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, Garrick Higgo

1:31 pm - Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Fox

1:42 pm - Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Aaron Rai

1:53 pm - Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

2:04 pm - Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia

2:15 pm - Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List

2:26 pm - Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan

2:37 pm - Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

2:48 pm - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin

2:59 pm - Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, McClure Meissner

3:10 pm - Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, David Skinns

3:21 pm - Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt

10th hole

8:20 am - Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

8:31 am - Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander

8:42 am - Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren

8:53 am - Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau

9:04 am - Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day

9:15 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

9:26 am - Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander

9:37 am - Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

9:48 am - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura

9:59 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty

10:10 am - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda

10:21 am - Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo

1:20 pm - Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young

1:31 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater

1:42 pm - Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn

1:53 pm - Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy

2:04 pm - Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink

2:15 pm - Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker

2:26 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook

2:37 pm - Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell

2:48 pm - Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry

2:59 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody

3:10 pm - Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong

3:21 pm - Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will be updated soon.