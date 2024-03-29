2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Friday round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Texas Children
2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Friday tee times (Image via Getty)

Day 1 of the Texas Children’s Houston Open ended with Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr leading. The two golfers shot 6-under 64s on Thursday to climb atop the leaderboard. Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith, and Scottie Scheffler sit T3, one behind at 5 under. Defending champion Tony Finau sat T35 after 18 holes at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.

Round 2 of the Houston Open will begin at 8:20 am ET. The pairing of Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, and Michael Kim will take the first tee. Notably, day 1 leader Moore will tee off at 1:53 pm alongside Chez Reavie and Nick Hardy. Meanwhile, co-leader and rookie Furr will enjoy an early tee-off at 9:59 am. Trace Crowe and Erik Barnes will join him.

Houston Open favorite and World No.1 Scheffler will tee off at 1:53 pm. Peter Malnati and Will Zalatoris will join him on the first tee. Reigning champion Finau will start early at 8:53 am on Friday. He will tee off alongside Si Woo Kim and Wyndham Clark.

It is pertinent to note that the Texas Children’s Houston Open has a Friday cut. The 144-player field will be cut short in half after 36 holes play. It’ll be interesting to see who makes it over to the weekend and plays for the $9,100,000 prize purse.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Houston Open (All times ET):

1st tee

  • 8:20 am - Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim
  • 8:31 am - Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett
  • 8:42 am - Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, Vince Whaley
  • 8:53 am - Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes
  • 9:04 am - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Vincent Norrman
  • 9:15 am - J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama
  • 9:26 am - Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker
  • 9:37 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long
  • 9:48 am - Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer
  • 9:59 am - William Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes
  • 10:10 am - Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott
  • 10:21 am - Chan Kim, Blaine Hale
  • 1:20 pm - Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, Garrick Higgo
  • 1:31 pm - Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Fox
  • 1:42 pm - Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Aaron Rai
  • 1:53 pm - Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
  • 2:04 pm - Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia
  • 2:15 pm - Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List
  • 2:26 pm - Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan
  • 2:37 pm - Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim
  • 2:48 pm - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin
  • 2:59 pm - Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, McClure Meissner
  • 3:10 pm - Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, David Skinns
  • 3:21 pm - Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt

10th hole

  • 8:20 am - Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan
  • 8:31 am - Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander
  • 8:42 am - Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren
  • 8:53 am - Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau
  • 9:04 am - Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day
  • 9:15 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge
  • 9:26 am - Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander
  • 9:37 am - Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair
  • 9:48 am - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura
  • 9:59 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty
  • 10:10 am - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda
  • 10:21 am - Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo
  • 1:20 pm - Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young
  • 1:31 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater
  • 1:42 pm - Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn
  • 1:53 pm - Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy
  • 2:04 pm - Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink
  • 2:15 pm - Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker
  • 2:26 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook
  • 2:37 pm - Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell
  • 2:48 pm - Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry
  • 2:59 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody
  • 3:10 pm - Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong
  • 3:21 pm - Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will be updated soon.

