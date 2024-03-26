2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Odds and best bets explored

The Texas Children's Houston Open is the next stop on the PGA Tour. The tournament will be held from March 28 to 31 at the Memorial Park Golf Course and Driving Range, Houston, Texas.

Boasting a prize purse of $9 million, the tournament will see some big names including Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris in action. The Texas Children's Houston Open will be one of the last chances for golfers to qualify for the 2024 Masters through an increase in their OWGR points and rankings.

Tony Finau is the defending champion and will be a part of this year's roster. However, according to CBS Sports, he will struggle at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Needless to say, Scheffler stands out as the favorite to win the tournament, with odds of +280.

Wyndham Clark (+1400), Tony Finau (+1800) and Will Zalatoris (+1800) are among other favorites who could take the trophy home this weekend. Additionally, Keith Mitchell has longshot odds of 40-1 to emerge victorious.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open full list of odds and bets explored

Following is the full list of odds and bets for the Texas Children's Houston Open (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Wyndham Clark +1400

Tony Finau +1800

Will Zalatoris +1800

Sahith Theegala +2000

Jason Day +2800

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +4000

Alex Noren +4500

Stephan Jaeger +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Tom Hoge +5000

Aaron Rai +5500

Jake Knapp +5500

Patrick Rodgers +5500

Kurt Kitayama +6000

Billy Horschel +6000

Thorbjørn Olesen +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Cam Davis +7000

Ben Griffin +7500

Luke List +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Doug Ghim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Daniel Berger +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Alex Smalley +11000

Joel Dahmen +11000

K.H. Lee +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Scott Stallings +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Adam Svensson +12000

Cameron Champ +12000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Sam Stevens +17000

Carson Young +17000

Vincent Norrman +17000

Garrick Higgo +17000

Greyson Sigg +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

Chandler Phillips +17000

Chris Gotterup +17000

Gary Woodland +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Matti Schmid +20000

S.H. Kim +20000

Andrew Novak +20000

Chan Kim +20000

Bud Cauley +20000

Alexander Björk +20000

Jhonattan Vegas +20000

Davis Riley +20000

The tournament is known for its support of local charities such as Birdies for Charity, the Astros Golf Foundation, and the Legends Club.