2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Odds and best bets explored

The Texas Children's Houston Open is the next stop on the PGA Tour. The tournament will be held from March 28 to 31 at the Memorial Park Golf Course and Driving Range, Houston, Texas.
Boasting a prize purse of $9 million, the tournament will see some big names including Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris in action. The Texas Children's Houston Open will be one of the last chances for golfers to qualify for the 2024 Masters through an increase in their OWGR points and rankings.
Tony Finau is the defending champion and will be a part of this year's roster. However, according to CBS Sports, he will struggle at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Needless to say, Scheffler stands out as the favorite to win the tournament, with odds of +280.
Wyndham Clark (+1400), Tony Finau (+1800) and Will Zalatoris (+1800) are among other favorites who could take the trophy home this weekend. Additionally, Keith Mitchell has longshot odds of 40-1 to emerge victorious.
2024 Texas Children's Houston Open full list of odds and bets explored
Following is the full list of odds and bets for the Texas Children's Houston Open (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Wyndham Clark +1400
- Tony Finau +1800
- Will Zalatoris +1800
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Jason Day +2800
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Alex Noren +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +5000
- Beau Hossler +5000
- Tom Hoge +5000
- Aaron Rai +5500
- Jake Knapp +5500
- Patrick Rodgers +5500
- Kurt Kitayama +6000
- Billy Horschel +6000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Mackenzie Hughes +7000
- Cam Davis +7000
- Ben Griffin +7500
- Luke List +8000
- Taylor Moore +8000
- Doug Ghim +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Taylor Montgomery +9000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Daniel Berger +10000
- Chesson Hadley +10000
- Alex Smalley +11000
- Joel Dahmen +11000
- K.H. Lee +11000
- Taylor Pendrith +11000
- Scott Stallings +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Mark Hubbard +12000
- Peter Malnati +12000
- Sam Ryder +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Robert MacIntyre +12000
- Adam Svensson +12000
- Cameron Champ +12000
- Joseph Bramlett +15000
- Carl Yuan +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- Sam Stevens +17000
- Carson Young +17000
- Vincent Norrman +17000
- Garrick Higgo +17000
- Greyson Sigg +17000
- Ryan Moore +17000
- Chandler Phillips +17000
- Chris Gotterup +17000
- Gary Woodland +20000
- Justin Suh +20000
- Matti Schmid +20000
- S.H. Kim +20000
- Andrew Novak +20000
- Chan Kim +20000
- Bud Cauley +20000
- Alexander Björk +20000
- Jhonattan Vegas +20000
- Davis Riley +20000
The tournament is known for its support of local charities such as Birdies for Charity, the Astros Golf Foundation, and the Legends Club.