2024 Texas Children's Houston Open power rankings: Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark lead PGA Tour list

Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark have secured the top spots in the power rankings for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The PGA Tour players are all set to tee off at this week's event, scheduled to take place from March 28 to March 31 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

The PGA Tour has unveiled the power rankings for the Texas Children's Open, with Scheffler leading the list. The American golfer has clinched victory in two consecutive tournaments in recent weeks, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship. Although he missed last week's Valspar Championship, Scheffler remains the favorite among experts to win this week, given his impressive form.

Clark secured the second spot in the power rankings. He has participated in seven tournaments in the 2024 PGA Tour season, claiming victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finishing as the runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Clark has been in excellent form lately, having only missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational. He last played at The Players Championship, finishing in a tie for second place.

Sahith Theegala settled in third place on the PGA Tour power ranking for the Children's Houston Open, followed by Will Zalatoris and Alex Noren.

Here are the power rankings for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open:

1 Scottie Scheffler

2 Wyndham Clark

3 Sahith Theegala

4 Will Zalatoris

5 Alex Noren

6 Si Woo Kim

7 Jason Day

8 Tony Finau

9 Keith Mitchell

10 Tom Hoge

11 K.H. Lee

12 Andrew Novak

13 Luke List

14 Aaron Rai

15 Stephan Jaeger

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open odds

Scottie Scheffler also topped the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open odds list as per CBS Sports. The American golfer is the expert favorite to win the PGA Tour event with odds of +280, followed by Wyndham Clark with odds of +1400. Tony Finau's odds for this week's event are at +1800.

Here are the odds for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, according to CBS Sports:

Scottie Scheffler +280

Wyndham Clark +1400

Tony Finau +1800

Will Zalatoris +1800

Sahith Theegala +2000

Jason Day +2800

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +4000

Alex Noren +4500

Stephan Jaeger +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Tom Hoge +5000

Aaron Rai +5500

Jake Knapp +5500

Patrick Rodgers +5500

Kurt Kitayama +6000

Billy Horschel +6000

Thorbjørn Olesen +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Cam Davis +7000

Ben Griffin +7500

Luke List +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Doug Ghim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Daniel Berger +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Alex Smalley +11000

Joel Dahmen +11000

K.H. Lee +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Scott Stallings +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Adam Svensson +12000

Cameron Champ +12000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Sam Stevens +17000

Carson Young +17000

Vincent Norrman +17000

Garrick Higgo +17000

Greyson Sigg +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

Chandler Phillips +17000