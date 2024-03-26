2024 Texas Children's Houston Open power rankings: Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark lead PGA Tour list

Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark have secured the top spots in the power rankings for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The PGA Tour players are all set to tee off at this week's event, scheduled to take place from March 28 to March 31 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The PGA Tour has unveiled the power rankings for the Texas Children's Open, with Scheffler leading the list. The American golfer has clinched victory in two consecutive tournaments in recent weeks, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship. Although he missed last week's Valspar Championship, Scheffler remains the favorite among experts to win this week, given his impressive form.
Clark secured the second spot in the power rankings. He has participated in seven tournaments in the 2024 PGA Tour season, claiming victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finishing as the runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Clark has been in excellent form lately, having only missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational. He last played at The Players Championship, finishing in a tie for second place.
Sahith Theegala settled in third place on the PGA Tour power ranking for the Children's Houston Open, followed by Will Zalatoris and Alex Noren.
Here are the power rankings for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open:
- 1 Scottie Scheffler
- 2 Wyndham Clark
- 3 Sahith Theegala
- 4 Will Zalatoris
- 5 Alex Noren
- 6 Si Woo Kim
- 7 Jason Day
- 8 Tony Finau
- 9 Keith Mitchell
- 10 Tom Hoge
- 11 K.H. Lee
- 12 Andrew Novak
- 13 Luke List
- 14 Aaron Rai
- 15 Stephan Jaeger
2024 Texas Children's Houston Open odds
Scottie Scheffler also topped the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open odds list as per CBS Sports. The American golfer is the expert favorite to win the PGA Tour event with odds of +280, followed by Wyndham Clark with odds of +1400. Tony Finau's odds for this week's event are at +1800.
Here are the odds for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, according to CBS Sports:
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Wyndham Clark +1400
- Tony Finau +1800
- Will Zalatoris +1800
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Jason Day +2800
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Alex Noren +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +5000
- Beau Hossler +5000
- Tom Hoge +5000
- Aaron Rai +5500
- Jake Knapp +5500
- Patrick Rodgers +5500
- Kurt Kitayama +6000
- Billy Horschel +6000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Mackenzie Hughes +7000
- Cam Davis +7000
- Ben Griffin +7500
- Luke List +8000
- Taylor Moore +8000
- Doug Ghim +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Taylor Montgomery +9000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Daniel Berger +10000
- Chesson Hadley +10000
- Alex Smalley +11000
- Joel Dahmen +11000
- K.H. Lee +11000
- Taylor Pendrith +11000
- Scott Stallings +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Mark Hubbard +12000
- Peter Malnati +12000
- Sam Ryder +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Robert MacIntyre +12000
- Adam Svensson +12000
- Cameron Champ +12000
- Joseph Bramlett +15000
- Carl Yuan +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- Sam Stevens +17000
- Carson Young +17000
- Vincent Norrman +17000
- Garrick Higgo +17000
- Greyson Sigg +17000
- Ryan Moore +17000
- Chandler Phillips +17000