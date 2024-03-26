The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open will be held from March 28 to 31 at the Memorial Golf Course and Driving Range, Houston, Texas.

The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris will spearhead the tournament. Tony Finau is the defending champion for the event, and will also be a part of this year's roster.

Scheffler has the best odds to win the Texas Children's Houston Open. Clark, Finau and Zalatoris also have high odds to win the event. Kieth Mitchell is a longshot favorite to win the tournament 40-1.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 8:53 am ET alongside Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati, as well as Will Zalatoris. Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, and Tony Finau will tee off at 1:53 pm, followed by Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, and Jason Day at 2:04 pm.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open Round 1 & 2 tee times and pairings explored

Following are the pairings and the tee times of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, all times ET (via PGA Tour):

Tee 1:

8:20 AM Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young

8:31 AM Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater

8:42 AM Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn

8:53 AM Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy

9:04 AM Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink

9:15 AM Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker

9:26 AM Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook

9:37 AM Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell

9:48 AM Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry

9:59 AM Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody

10:10 AM Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong

10:21 AM Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

1:20 PM Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

1:31 PM Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander

1:42 PM Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren

1:53 PM Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau

2:04 PM Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day

2:15 PM Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

2:26 PM Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander

2:37 PM Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

2:48 PM Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura

2:59 PM Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty

3:10 PM Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda

3:21 PM Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo.

Tee 10:

8:20 AM Garrick Higgo, Bronson Burgoon, Richy Werenski

8:31 AM Ryan Fox, Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall

8:42 AM Cam Davis, Aaron Rai, Chesson Hadley

8:53 AM Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Peter Malnati

9:04 AM Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Jake Knapp

9:15 AM Luke List, K.H. Lee, Nick Dunlap

9:26 AM Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan

9:37 AM Sung Kang, S.H. Kim, Taylor Pendrith

9:48 AM Kevin Chappell, Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin

9:59 AM McClure Meissner, Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer

10:10 AM Tom Whitney, Sam Bennett, David Skinns

10:21 AM Dawie van der Walt, Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith

1:20 PM Michael Kim, Ryan Palmer, Ben Taylor

1:31 PM Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett.

The tournament will have a prize purse of $9 million and feature a field of 144 players.