2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Sunday final round tee times and pairings explored

Day 3 of the Texas Children’s Houston Open ended with a five-way tie for the lead. Event favorite Scottie Scheffler finished with a 4-under 66 on Saturday and shared the top spot with David Skinns (65), Stephan Jaeger (66), Thomas Detry (67) and Alejandro Tosti (68). Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia and Nick Dunlap followed the leaders at T6.

The final round of the Houston Open will resume at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston at 10:20 am ET on Sunday. The pairing of Martin Laird, Chan Kim and S.H. Kim will take the first tee. Notably, leader and favorite Scheffler will tee off at 12:30 pm alongside co-leaders Skinns and Jaeger. They will follow the pairing of Tosti, Detry and Dunlap.

Expand Tweet

Notably, defending champion Tony Finau entered the third round with a two-shot lead. However, he failed to make a birdie until the 13th hole on Saturday. He salvaged a 72 and shared T9 with the likes of Max Greyserman, Aaron Rai and Chad Ramey. He will resume play on Sunday at 12:00 pm alongside Rai and Ramey.

It is pertinent to note that the Texas Children’s Houston Open currently has the top 83 and ties competing, owing to the Friday cut. The golfers will go once again to better their position on the $9,100,000 prize event’s leaderboard on Sunday.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open final round tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete day 4 tee times for the Houston Open (All times ET):

1st hole

10:20 am - Martin Laird, Chan Kim, S.H. Kim

10:30 am - Justin Lower, Sahith Theegala, K.H. Lee

10:40 am - Gary Woodland, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

10:50 am - Matti Schmid, Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith

11:00 am - Ben Silverman, Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama

11:10 am - Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Mackenzie Hughes

11:20 am - Adam Svensson, Cam Davis, Harry Hall

11:30 am - Erik Barnes, Cameron Champ, Kevin Dougherty

11:40 am - Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel

11:50 am - Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Hoge

12:00 pm - Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau

12:10 pm - Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Max Greyserman

12:20 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap

12:30 pm - Davis Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler

10th hole

10:20 am - Callum Tarren, Chandler Phillips, J.J Spaun

10:30 am - Sam Stevens, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger

10:40 am - Wilson Furr, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody

10:50 am - Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett, Mark Hubbard

11:00 am - Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereada, Beau Hossler

11:10 am - Roger Sloan, Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott

11:20 am - James Hahn, Michael Kim, Chris Gotterup

11:30 am - Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy, Austin Cook

11:40 am - Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Scott Gutschewski

11:50 am - Adam Long, Dylan Wu, Ryan Palmer

12:00 pm - Jhonnattan Vegas, Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder

12:10 pm - Tyson Alexander, Emilio Grillo, Patrick Rodgers

12:20 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley

12:30 pm - Sam Bennett, Vincent Norrman

The final leaderboard and prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will be updated after Sunday’s play.