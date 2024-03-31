2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Sunday final round tee times and pairings explored

Day 3 of the Texas Children’s Houston Open ended with a five-way tie for the lead. Event favorite Scottie Scheffler finished with a 4-under 66 on Saturday and shared the top spot with David Skinns (65), Stephan Jaeger (66), Thomas Detry (67) and Alejandro Tosti (68). Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia and Nick Dunlap followed the leaders at T6.
The final round of the Houston Open will resume at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston at 10:20 am ET on Sunday. The pairing of Martin Laird, Chan Kim and S.H. Kim will take the first tee. Notably, leader and favorite Scheffler will tee off at 12:30 pm alongside co-leaders Skinns and Jaeger. They will follow the pairing of Tosti, Detry and Dunlap.
Notably, defending champion Tony Finau entered the third round with a two-shot lead. However, he failed to make a birdie until the 13th hole on Saturday. He salvaged a 72 and shared T9 with the likes of Max Greyserman, Aaron Rai and Chad Ramey. He will resume play on Sunday at 12:00 pm alongside Rai and Ramey.
It is pertinent to note that the Texas Children’s Houston Open currently has the top 83 and ties competing, owing to the Friday cut. The golfers will go once again to better their position on the $9,100,000 prize event’s leaderboard on Sunday.
2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open final round tee times
Listed below are the complete day 4 tee times for the Houston Open (All times ET):
1st hole
- 10:20 am - Martin Laird, Chan Kim, S.H. Kim
- 10:30 am - Justin Lower, Sahith Theegala, K.H. Lee
- 10:40 am - Gary Woodland, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 10:50 am - Matti Schmid, Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith
- 11:00 am - Ben Silverman, Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:10 am - Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Mackenzie Hughes
- 11:20 am - Adam Svensson, Cam Davis, Harry Hall
- 11:30 am - Erik Barnes, Cameron Champ, Kevin Dougherty
- 11:40 am - Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel
- 11:50 am - Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Hoge
- 12:00 pm - Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau
- 12:10 pm - Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Max Greyserman
- 12:20 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap
- 12:30 pm - Davis Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler
10th hole
- 10:20 am - Callum Tarren, Chandler Phillips, J.J Spaun
- 10:30 am - Sam Stevens, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger
- 10:40 am - Wilson Furr, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody
- 10:50 am - Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett, Mark Hubbard
- 11:00 am - Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereada, Beau Hossler
- 11:10 am - Roger Sloan, Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott
- 11:20 am - James Hahn, Michael Kim, Chris Gotterup
- 11:30 am - Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy, Austin Cook
- 11:40 am - Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Scott Gutschewski
- 11:50 am - Adam Long, Dylan Wu, Ryan Palmer
- 12:00 pm - Jhonnattan Vegas, Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder
- 12:10 pm - Tyson Alexander, Emilio Grillo, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:20 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley
- 12:30 pm - Sam Bennett, Vincent Norrman
The final leaderboard and prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will be updated after Sunday’s play.