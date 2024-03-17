2024 The Players Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

Scottie Scheffler won The Players Championship 2024, scripting history in the PGA Tour. He is the first champion to successfully defend his title at TPC Sawgrass in the 50 editions of this event. In the process, Scheffler took home the lion's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

Scottie Scheffler's paycheck at The Players Championship was of $4.5 million. The three second-place finishers erned $1,891,666.67 each, while 36 players were rewarded with amounts of $100,000 or more.

2024 The Players Championship prize money payout

Below is the full prize money payout for The Players Championship 2024:

1: Scottie Scheffler (-20) $4,500,000

T-2: Brian Harman (-19) $1,891,666.67

T-2: Xander Schauffele (-19) $1,891,666.67

T-2: Wyndham Clark (-19) $1,891,666.67

5: Matt Fitzpatrick (-16) $1,025,000

T-6: Si Woo Kim (-15) $875,000

T-6: Hideki Matsuyama (-15) $875,000

8: Ludvig Aberg (-14) $781,250

T-9: Sahith Theegala (-13) $706,250

T-9: Maverick McNealy (-13) $706,250

T-11: Joel Dahmen (-12) $606,250

T-11: Taylor Montgomery (-12) $606,250

T-13: Corey Conners (-11) $489,583.33

T-13: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-11) $489,583.33

T-13: Nate Lashley (-11) $489,583.33

T-16: Sam Ryder (-10) $406,250

T-16: Sepp Straka (-10) $406,250

T-16: Doug Ghim (-10) $406,250

T-19: Harris English (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Shane Lowry (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Dylan Wu (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Kurt Kitayama (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Alex Noren (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Adam Schenk (-9) $285,535.71

T-19: Rory McIlroy (-9) $285,535.71

T-26: Mackenzie Hughes (-8) $186,250

T-26: Chris Kirk (-8) $186,250

T-26: Nick Taylor (-8) $186,250

T-26: Matti Schmid (-8) $186,250

T-26: Matt NeSmith (-8) $186,250

T-31: Ben Martin (-7) $152,812.50

T-31: Mark Hubbard (-7) $152,812.50

T-31: Sungjae Im (-7) $152,812.50

T-31: Taylor Moore (-7) $152,812.50

T-35: Denny McCarthy (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Jimmy Stanger (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Lee Hodges (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Tommy Fleetwood (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Aaron Rai (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Jason Day (-6) $119.285.71

T-35: Brice Garnett (-6) $119.285.71

T-42: Grayson Murray (-5) $93,750

T-42: David Lipsky (-5) $93,750

T-42: C.T. Pan (-5) $93,750

T-45: Adam Scott (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Ryan Moore (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Jake Knapp (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Collin Morikawa (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Tony Finau (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Austin Eckroat (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: Sam Burns (-4) $70,062.50

T-45: J.T. Poston (-4) $70,062.50

53: Andrew Putnam (-3) $60,250

T-54: Min Woo Lee (-2) $57,500

T-54: Francesco Molinari (-2) $57,500

T-54: Martin Laird (-2) $57,500

T-54: Zac Blair (-2) $57,500

T-54: Cameron Young (-2) $57,500

T-54: Sami Valimaki (-2) $57,500

T-54: Tom Hoge (-2) $57,500

T-54: Emiliano Grillo (-2) $57,500

T-62: Thomas Detry (-1) $55,000

T-62: Viktor Hovland (-1) $55,000

T-64: Seamus Power (E) $53,500

T-64: Max Homa (E) $53,500

T-64: Tyler Duncan (E) $53,500

T-64: J.J. Spaun (E) $53,500

T-68: Rickie Fowler (+2) $51,5000

T-68: Patrick Cantlay (+2) $51,500

T-68: Chan Kim (+2) $51,500

T-68: Peter Malnati (+2) $51,500

72: Gary Woodland (+3) $50,250

73: Keith Mitchell (+4) $49,750

2024 The Players Championship: Scottie Scheffler's Performance at a Glance

Scottie Scheffler spent the first three rounds of The Players Championship 2024 struggling with neck discomfort, but that didn't stop him from playing his four rounds in the 60s. However, Scheffler saved his best for last and fired a fourth-round 64.

This allowed him to overcome the five-stroke deficit he started the day with on Sunday. Scheffler's performance was combined with rounds of 68, 70 and 69, respectively, by his main competitors Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark, to fall one stroke behind the leader.

Scheffler was again among the top ball strikers and scorers on the PGA Tour. He led The Players Championship in Stroke Gained (SG): Off the tee (6,429), SG: Total (17,126) and driving accuracy percentage (80.36%). In addition, he again had positive numbers with the putter, achieving a 'SG: Putting' of 1.246 and 1.67 putts per greens in regulations.