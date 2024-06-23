2024 Travelers Championship Day 4 weather forecast: Severe thunderstorms likely to affect final round at TPC River Highlands

The final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 23, at the TPC River Highlands. However, according to The Weather Network, there is a risk of thunderstorms, which could affect the tournament's finale. The temperature at the venue is expected to be around 73°F with a slight chance of rainfall.
In the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds is anticipated, but there is a high risk of strong thunderstorms in the evening. Besides thunderstorms, rainfall could also impact the golf course and pose a potential threat to the event. The Weather Network reports a 40 percent chance of rainfall in the morning and 30 percent in the afternoon, with a higher likelihood of rain in the evening.
Here is the weather report for the 2024 Travelers Championship (as per The Weather Network):
Morning
- Weather: Risk of a thunderstorm
- Temperature: 73°F
- POP: 40%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 6 mph S
- Wind gust: 31 mph
- Humidity: 89%
Afternoon
- Weather: A mix of sun and clouds
- Temperature: 88°F
- POP: 30%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 14 mph S
- Wind gust: 32 mph
- Humidity: 70%
Evening
- Weather: Risk of strong thunderstorms
- Temperature: 81°F
- POP: 80%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 13 mph S
- Wind gust: 25 mph
- Humidity: 74%
Overnight
- Weather: Risk of a thunderstorm
- Temperature: 73°F
- POP: 40%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 9 mph SW
- Wind gust: 22 mph
- Humidity: 79%
2024 Travelers Championship final round tee times
Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship (all-time in ET):
- 6:50 AM: Adam Schenk, Peter Malnati
- 7:00 AM: Nick Dunlap, Justin Rose
- 7:10 AM: Harris English, Taylor Moore, Max Homa
- 7:20 AM: Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth
- 7:31 AM: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
- 7:42 AM: Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Ben Griffin
- 7:53 AM: Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup
- 8:09 AM: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam
- 8:20 AM: Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry
- 8:31 AM: Cam Davis, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor
- 8:42 AM: Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, Lee Hodges
- 8:53 AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns
- 9:04 AM: Jake Knapp, Seamus Power, Christian Bezuidenhout
- 9:20 AM: Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy
- 9:31 AM: Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:42 AM: Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat
- 9:53 AM: Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:04 AM: Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman
- 10:15 AM: Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith, Wyndham Clark
- 10:31 AM: Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge
- 10:42 AM: Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon
- 10:53 AM: Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas
- 11:04 AM: Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa
- 11:15 AM: Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler
Tom Kim tops the leaderboard of the 2024 Travelers Championship after three rounds and will head into the final with a score of -18. Akshay Bhatia and Scottie Scheffler are tied for second place, just one stroke behind Kim.